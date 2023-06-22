APC Publicity Director: Tinubu Unaffected by Pressure in Appointments

Bala Ibrahim, the Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that President Bola Tinubu will not be influenced by hustlers to appoint unworthy individuals. He emphasised that the former Lagos State governor would prioritise competence and capacity when filling vacant positions in his administration.
Following the recent dissolution of governing boards of over 153 agencies, parastatals, institutions, and government-owned companies, Tinubu is expected to fill approximately 2,000 vacant positions. It is anticipated that these positions will be filled predominantly by members of his APC party.
The dissolved boards were among the 209 former President Muhammadu Buhari established in December 2017.
Although the timeline for the new boards’ constitution remains unclear, APC members are expected to secure most of the significant appointments.
Party sources have suggested that the board appointments serve as a means to reward and empower party loyalists and supporters.
However, Bala Ibrahim, the APC Director of Publicity, has refuted this notion, stating that board appointments should not be viewed as a reward system.
He further noted that it is the President’s prerogative to decide whether he wants party members or technocrats as members of his administration.
Editorial
The recent dissolution of governing boards and the impending appointment of new members is a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape.
The decision by President Bola Tinubu to fill these positions predominantly with APC members has raised eyebrows, with critics arguing that it could lead to a lack of diversity and balance in governance.
While it is understandable that a ruling party would want to reward its loyalists, it is crucial to remember that governance is not a reward system. It is about serving the people and making decisions that benefit the nation.
Therefore, the focus should be on appointing individuals based on their competence and capacity to deliver rather than their political affiliations.
The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, has assured the public that President Tinubu will not be influenced by hustlers to appoint unworthy individuals.
This is a commendable stance, and it is hoped that the President will stick to this principle in making his appointments.
After all, the success of any administration is mainly dependent on the competence and commitment of its appointees.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, with power divided between the federal government and the 36 states.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties.
- Bola Tinubu, a member of the APC, served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
