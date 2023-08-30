Apc Retracts Previously Released Campaign Lists For Three States

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reversed its stance on campaign council lists for the upcoming November 11, 2023, governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states. APC spokesman, Felix Morka, stated that the lists are “not official documents of the party.”

Earlier, the APC had released these lists, signed by the National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu. Notably, the list for Bayelsa included ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who is currently a Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Wike is also a member of the G5, a protesting group within the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP had previously listed Wike as a member of their campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship poll.

The APC’s abrupt retraction of its campaign lists raises questions about the party’s internal coherence and decision-making process. Such a move not only confuses the electorate but also undermines the credibility of the party.

The inclusion of Nyesom Wike, a known opposition figure, in the APC’s initial list is particularly perplexing. It suggests a lack of coordination and possibly reveals internal divisions within the party.

This incident serves as a cautionary tale for political parties. Transparency and consistency are vital for maintaining public trust.

The APC must address these issues promptly to avoid further erosion of its credibility.

Did You Know?

  • The APC was formed in 2013 as a merger of four opposition parties.
  • Nyesom Wike served as the Governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2019.
  • The G5 is a group within the PDP that has been vocal in its criticism of the party’s leadership.
  • Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states have a combined population of over 11 million people.
  • The APC currently holds the presidency and the majority of governorship positions in Nigeria.

