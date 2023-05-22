APC Support Groups Advocate for Balanced Zoning Arrangement in National Assembly Leadership

Article Summary
- APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups North West Zone calls for a review of the National Assembly leadership zoning arrangement to include North Central.
- The coalition seeks to foster a sense of belonging across all sections of the country.
- Officials propose that the position of Deputy Senate President be given to North Central while retaining the Speakership for NorthWest.
- The group emphasizes equity, fairness, inclusiveness, justice, peace, solidarity, stability, and unity.
- They appeal to the APC national working committee and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to consider their proposal.
News Story
A call for review in the zoning arrangement of the National Assembly leadership emanates from a coalition of the APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups, North West Zone. The group requests the APC national working committee and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to contemplate this review, suggesting an extension to North Central to foster a sense of belonging among all regions of the country.
The coalition proposes ceding the Deputy Senate President’s position to North Central while maintaining the Speakership position within the North West region. “This is done in the spirit of Equity, Fairness, Inclusiveness, Justice, Peace, Solidarity, Stability, and Unity,” the coalition stated during a press conference at the Arewa House Kaduna on Monday.
The coalition’s representatives, Abubakar Ali Bagwai and Barrister Bello Musa Kubau emphasize the importance of avoiding favoritism and marginalization. They draw attention to the present situation, which seems to display preferential treatment towards the North West region, giving it two leadership positions while neglecting North Central.
The group argues that if political loyalty and performance are to be rewarded, North Central is a worthy recipient of the Deputy Senate President’s role. This stance is justified by the region’s notable performance in the recently concluded 2023 general election.
President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s candidate, triumphed in four out of the six states in the North Central region. This impressive result is the best the APC has achieved in Northern Nigeria.
Hence the coalition believes North Central deserves recognition and reward.
By ceding the Deputy Senate President’s role to North Central while keeping the Speakership within NorthWest, the coalition believes it upholds the values of Equity, Fairness, Inclusiveness, Justice, Peace, Solidarity, Stability, and Unity.
The group aligns itself with the stance of His Excellency Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, the Governor of Ondo State, North Central Governors, and North Central Senators. Accordingly, the coalition pleads with the President-elect to consider their plea.
Editorial
The Balance of Power: An Imperative for National Unity
The nation’s political arena is at the heart of a critical conversation. It is the dialogue on the necessity of a fair and equitable zoning arrangement for the National Assembly leadership. As reported, the APC Geopolitical Zones Support Groups, North West Zone, is actively advocating for this critical review.
Although the coalition’s initiative is commendable, it is essential to highlight that the pursuit of balance in power distribution should be more than a regional group’s advocacy. Instead, it is a national issue requiring broad engagement and consideration, addressing the fabric of the nation’s unity and collective aspiration.
In a diverse nation such as Nigeria, representation matters. Therefore, ensuring that every geopolitical zone feels heard, represented, and respected is crucial.
Including North Central in the leadership of the National Assembly could send a potent message of inclusiveness and balance.
However, critics may argue that adjusting the zoning arrangement merely to promote a sense of belonging could lead to a revolving door of shifting political structures, potentially destabilizing the system. It is a valid point, but it overlooks the broader issue: the critical need for unity and inclusiveness in the governance structure.
To truly embrace the spirit of “Equity, Fairness, Inclusiveness, Justice, Peace, Solidarity, Stability, and Unity”, as echoed by the coalition, there needs to be a comprehensive review of the zoning arrangement. This review should involve a detailed analysis of regional representation, political loyalty, and electoral performance, among other factors.
President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC national working committee must critically assess this issue. Power sharing within the legislative arm should reflect the diversity and dynamism of the Nigerian populace. A system where one region appears favoured over another only fuels sentiments of marginalization, which could undermine the nation’s unity and stability.
As we chart the course of our democratic journey, let us remember that the strength of a nation lies in its unity. An equitable zoning arrangement for the National Assembly leadership is one step towards achieving this. It is now in the hands of those in power to facilitate this needed change.
We urge the APC national working committee and the President-elect to heed this call and demonstrate their commitment to unity, fairness, and equity.
Did you know?
- Nigeria operates a Federal government system, dividing the country into six geopolitical zones: North Central, North East, North West, South East, South-South, and South West.
- The zoning system in Nigeria’s politics is an unwritten rule aimed at rotating political offices among the different regions to promote balance and unity.
- The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, served as Governor of Lagos State from May 29, 1999, to May 29, 2007.
- The North Central Zone of Nigeria comprises six states: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
- The concept of zoning and power rotation in Nigeria was introduced during the transition from military to civilian rule in 1999.
