Apc Warns Officials On Endorsement Ahead Of Edo 2024 Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has issued a warning to its officials, advising against endorsing gubernatorial aspirants before the upcoming 2024 election. The party has stated that sanctions will be applied to anyone disregarding this directive.
Jarrett Tenebe, the deputy chairman of the state APC, conveyed this warning in Benin during a meeting with party executives and a governorship aspirant, Hon. Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma.
Agbonayinma, during his address to the party executives, sought their backing for his nomination as the party’s candidate. He expressed confidence in his capability to govern the state, attributing his preparedness to mentorship from former governor Adams Oshiomhole.
Agbonayinma emphasized his achievements in previous governmental roles and expressed concern over the slow development across various sectors in the state.
He highlighted that while President Bola Tinubu has commendably provided palliatives for fuel subsidy removal to all states, Edo has not begun distributing the palliatives to its residents. Agbonayinma assured that accountability for the palliatives will be demanded.
Editorial
We find ourselves amidst a political scenario where the APC in Edo State is taking a firm stance against premature endorsements of gubernatorial aspirants.
This move, while seemingly administrative, speaks volumes about the party’s attempt to maintain a level playing field and perhaps, avoid internal rifts that can often stem from such early endorsements. It’s a prudent move, considering the political climate and the potential for internal divisions that such endorsements can create.
However, the question arises: Is this a genuine attempt to maintain neutrality, or a strategic move to control the narrative of the upcoming elections?
The APC, like any political party, must navigate the delicate balance between maintaining order and allowing democratic processes to unfold organically within its ranks. The warning issued to officials not to endorse candidates may be seen as a mechanism to prevent factionalism within the party, ensuring a united front as they approach the elections.
The aspirant, Agbonayinma, not only presents himself as a viable candidate but also brings to light issues such as the non-distribution of palliatives, which is crucial in these trying times.
His assurance of demanding accountability is a bold stance and one that resonates with the populace who are the end recipients of such palliatives. It’s imperative that the APC ensures that these assertions and promises are not mere political rhetoric but are followed through with tangible actions.
In the coming months, the APC will need to demonstrate not just to its members but to the electorate that its processes are transparent, fair, and in service to the people of Edo State.
The party’s ability to manage its internal affairs, uphold democratic principles, and ensure the welfare of the people will be under scrutiny, and rightly so. The electorate will be watching, and their votes will reflect their assessment of the party’s actions and integrity.
Did You Know?
- Edo State has a rich historical context, being home to the ancient Benin Kingdom, which was one of the oldest and most highly developed states in West Africa.
- The APC, formed in 2013, is a major political party in Nigeria and was the opposition party until it won the presidency in 2015.
- Adams Oshiomhole mentioned as a mentor by Agbonayinma, served as the governor of Edo State from 2008 to 2016 and was also the National Chairman of the APC.
- The issue of palliatives has been a significant point of discussion in Nigerian politics, especially in the wake of the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Edo State is known for its diverse and rich cultural heritage, with over 30 indigenous ethnic groups, each with its unique language and traditions.