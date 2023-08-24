APC Youth to Tinubu: Let Seyi Choose Youth Minister

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth wing has made a plea to President Bola Tinubu. They’ve requested that his son, Seyi Tinubu, oversee the selection of the Minister of Youth.
In a public letter to the president, the APC youth leaders forum praised Seyi for bolstering the party’s youth sector, especially during crucial campaign periods.
The youth leaders believe Seyi recognises the value of a robust youth development ministry.
They emphasised the need to lay a foundation for the younger generation and honour commitments to them.
Recently, the president announced ministerial positions, with Abubakar Momoh, aged 64, designated for the Ministry of Youth.
This decision faced backlash, leading to Momoh’s reassignment to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.
The APC youth expressed gratitude to the president for dedicating the ministry to the youth. They’ve urged President Tinubu to let Seyi Tinubu guide the choice of a youthful Minister of Youth.
The youth leaders also appealed for a more significant role in the administration. They lauded President Tinubu for his policies that favour the youth.
Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has also called for a youth minister under the age of 35.
Editorial:
The recent appeal by the APC youth wing to President Bola Tinubu signifies a broader call for youth representation in governance.
The initial appointment of a 64-year-old as the Youth Minister raised eyebrows, questioning the alignment of such decisions with the demographic’s interests.
Seyi Tinubu, with his track record of supporting youth initiatives, emerges as a beacon of hope for many.
The youth’s plea underscores a broader narrative: the need for leaders who resonate with the aspirations and challenges of the younger generation.
As Nigeria navigates its socio-political landscape, the inclusion of youthful voices in decision-making roles is not just desirable but essential.
The future of the nation rests on the shoulders of its youth, and their representation at the highest levels of governance is a step in the right direction.
Did You Know?
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, the other being the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
- Seyi Tinubu is not only active in politics but also has significant business interests, including advertising and real estate.
- Youth representation in politics is a global concern, with many countries pushing for more youthful voices in governance.
- Bola Tinubu, before becoming president, played a pivotal role in Lagos State’s politics, serving as its governor from 1999 to 2007.
- The Ministry of Youth in Nigeria plays a crucial role in formulating policies that cater to the nation’s young population.