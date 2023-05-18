APC’s NWC Considers Free Contest for 10th National Assembly Leadership

Amid rising tensions, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is contemplating throwing the contest for the principal officers of the 10th National Assembly open unless there are last-minute changes.
Previously, the APC had distributed the Senate presidency to the South-South and the House of Representatives speakership to the North-West.
Senator Godswill Akpabio was declared the party’s consensus candidate for the Senate presidency, with Senator Jibrin Barau as Deputy Senate President.
The House of Representatives allocated the speakership to Kaduna lawmaker Tajudeen Abbas, with Ben Kalu from the South-East as Deputy Speaker.
However, this arrangement has sparked anger among lawmakers-elect who had already expressed their intentions to run for these positions.
Multiple sources have suggested that the APC NWC, fearing their zoning plan may be thwarted, is considering a free contest for all aspirants.
A confidential source shared stated that,
“It appears the NWC is suspicious that their plan may not go as planned, which is why they are recommending a free contest.”
Another source hinted that six speakership aspirants (G-6) might have chosen a deputy speaker from the South-South geo-political zone.
Simultaneously, concerns emerge that the G-6, reportedly allied with opposition parties, has a consensus candidate under wraps and is ready to confront potential issues head-on.
“For instance, we have credible intelligence that the aggrieved aspirants who have formed the G-6 are already in an alliance with the opposition parties,” the source revealed.
This tense situation, which remains fluid, has the potential to significantly reshape the leadership structure of the 10th National Assembly, depending on the strategies adopted by different aspirant groups and the final decisions of the APC NWC.
Editor’s Note: Unveiling the Fractured Facade of APC’s National Assembly Leadership Selection
A Puzzling PowerPlay
As the drama unfolds within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the plot thickens around selecting principal officers for the 10th National Assembly.
The party’s National Working Committee (NWC) seems poised to throw the contest open, pushing aside previously planned zoning arrangements.
This decision comes amidst mounting discontent from lawmakers-elect who have voiced their intention to contest.
Opposing Factions and the Emergence of G-6
Behind this turmoil lies the emergence of the “G-6,” a group of six aspirants seeking leadership roles within the Assembly.
This group has stirred the waters, creating confusion and tension within the party.
As per reports, the G-6 has not only reached a consensus but is also allegedly in an alliance with opposition parties – a surprising revelation that calls into question the unity and stability of APC’s leadership.
The Uncertain Path Ahead
However, this situation is far from conclusive.
There is growing uncertainty about the G-6’s chosen candidate, and this suspense casts a long shadow over the future.
If APC’s NWC maintains its new position, there is a considerable risk of the aggrieved APC aspirants and the opposition uniting against the party.
The APC must address this issue and reinstate unity within its ranks promptly.
A Tipping Point for APC
The present situation serves as a tipping point for the APC, indicating that power struggles within a party can threaten to destabilize even the most established of political structures.
The party should promptly address the issue, ensuring that every voice within the party is heard and all aspirants are given a fair chance in the contest.
Did You Know?
- The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) consists of 21 members who oversee the party’s day-to-day operations.
- The 10th National Assembly of Nigeria was inaugurated in June 2019.
- The APC, founded in 2013, is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties.
