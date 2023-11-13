APC’s Ododo Triumphs in Kogi Governorship Election

In a significant political development, Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious in the Kogi State Governorship Election held on November 11, 2023. The announcement, made by the State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, at 10:23 pm on Sunday, marked the culmination of a keenly contested race.
Ododo, who previously served as the Auditor General of Local Government in Kogi under Governor Yahaya Bello, secured his win with a total of 446,237 votes. He surpassed his nearest competitor, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who garnered 259,052 votes, and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 46,362 votes.
The election results, collated from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) of the state, showed Ododo’s significant lead, winning over half of the LGAs. His victory is seen as a continuation of the political legacy of Governor Yahaya Bello, who is concluding his eight-year tenure.
However, the election was not without controversy. Melaye and some civil rights groups raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area. In response, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the election in nine wards of the local government area. Despite this, INEC later decided against holding fresh polls in 59 polling units, citing the margin of lead principle, which rendered the votes in these units insignificant to Ododo’s overall lead.
Both Ajaka and Melaye have expressed their rejection of the election outcome, citing disappointment with INEC and security agencies, which they accuse of colluding with the ruling APC in Kogi.
Editorial
The recent victory of Usman Ododo in the Kogi State Governorship Election is a significant moment in the state’s political landscape. This election, marked by its competitive nature, has brought to the fore several critical issues that warrant our attention and reflection.
Firstly, the role of INEC in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections cannot be overstated. The allegations of irregularities and the subsequent suspension of the election in certain wards highlight the challenges faced in conducting elections fairly. INEC must operate with the utmost transparency and impartiality to maintain public trust in the electoral process.
The margin of lead principle, applied by INEC in this election, while legally sound, raises questions about the inclusivity of the electoral process. Every vote counts, and the decision to not conduct polls in certain units may leave a section of the electorate feeling disenfranchised. Electoral bodies must find a balance between legal frameworks and the democratic principle of inclusive participation.
The peaceful transition of power is a cornerstone of democracy. The conclusion of Governor Yahaya Bello’s tenure and the emergence of Ododo as his successor is a testament to the state’s political maturity. However, the allegations of collusion between the ruling party and the state apparatus are concerning. Such accusations, if true, undermine the democratic process and erode public confidence in the system.
We urge the newly elected governor, Usman Ododo, to address these concerns and work towards fostering a more transparent and inclusive political environment in Kogi State. His administration has the opportunity to set a precedent for future elections, not only in Kogi but across Nigeria.
While we congratulate Ododo on his victory, we also remind him of the immense responsibility that comes with this role. The people of Kogi have placed their trust in him, and he now must honour that trust by ensuring good governance, transparency, and the upholding of democratic values.
Did You Know?
- Kogi State’s Political History: Kogi State, created in 1991, has a diverse political history with significant shifts in power between different parties over the years.
- Auditor General’s Role: The Auditor General, a position previously held by Ododo, plays a crucial role in ensuring financial accountability in government institutions.
- INEC’s Margin of Lead Principle: This principle is applied to determine if the votes in affected polling units can materially affect the outcome of an election.
- Governor Yahaya Bello’s Tenure: Bello’s tenure as governor of Kogi State has been marked by various developmental initiatives and political controversies.
- Voter Participation in Nigeria: Despite being Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria often faces challenges in voter turnout and electoral participation.