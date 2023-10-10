APGA Sets Sights on Reclaiming Imo, Affirms Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance’s (APGA) intention to reclaim Imo State in the forthcoming November 11, 2023, governorship election. This assertion was made during a meeting with the party’s governorship candidate for Imo State, Tony Ejiogu, at the Anambra State Government House in Awka.
Soludo emphasized APGA’s historical and foundational ties to Imo State, acknowledging the trials and tribulations faced by the party yet highlighting its resilience and consistency.
He asserted that APGA, being the first party to incorporate ‘progressives’ in its name, is not merely a platform to win elections but is deeply rooted in true federalism with a structured framework aimed at propelling the nation forward.
Soludo also acknowledged the party’s commitment to the development and progress of Imo State through a credible candidate, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to defeat an incumbent, given the substantial support it has previously enjoyed in Imo State.
Editorial
The bold declaration by Governor Charles Soludo regarding APGA’s intent to reclaim Imo State in the upcoming elections presents a noteworthy moment in Nigeria’s political landscape. We believe that the party’s historical ties to the state and its demonstrated commitment to fostering development present a compelling case for its potential leadership in Imo State.
This development underscores the importance of political parties maintaining a clear, consistent, and principled stance, particularly in regions where they have historical and foundational ties. It is crucial that while political entities navigate through various challenges, they remain steadfast in their ideologies and commitments to the regions they seek to govern.
We advocate for a political environment where parties, such as APGA, remain true to their foundational principles and consistently work towards actualising the developmental goals outlined in their mandates. It is through such unwavering commitment and strategic action that political entities can effectively serve the regions they represent and foster sustainable development.
Did You Know?
- APGA was founded in 2003 and has a rooster as its party symbol, symbolising a new dawn or beginning.
- Imo State, located in the southeastern region of Nigeria, was created in 1976 and has Owerri as its capital.
- Charles Soludo, an economist and professor, served as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2004 to 2009.
- APGA has historically been very influential in the South-Eastern part of Nigeria, particularly in Anambra State.
- The term “reclaim” in political contexts often implies a party or individual’s intention to regain control or leadership in a particular region or position.