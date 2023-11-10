APGA’s Ejiogu Urges Against Vote Selling in Imo Election

Tony Ejiogu, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Imo State, has made a passionate appeal to the state’s electorate, urging them to resist the temptation of vote selling. This call was made during the conclusion of his campaign, where he pledged to serve with integrity and commitment.
Addressing a large gathering in Owerri North, Ejiogu painted a vision of a new era in Imo politics. He spoke of restoring the state’s lost glory, which has been marred by issues like insecurity, poor public infrastructure, unemployment, a struggling health sector, and the neglect of workers and pensioners. “It’s ‘time to rebuild Imo’,” he declared, emphasizing the need for a collective effort to turn this vision into reality.
Ejiogu encouraged the voters to not only vote but also to protect their votes. He reassured them that there would be no voter intimidation, stressing the importance of standing by their votes to ensure they are counted. “Change your mindset and don’t accept money to vote for people who will still keep you in bondage,” he advised, highlighting the need for a shift in perspective among the electorate.
The APGA candidate’s message was clear: the time for change in Imo State is now, and it begins with the choices made at the ballot box. He urged his supporters and all Imolites to vote en masse for APGA on Saturday, November 11, and to conduct themselves peacefully, ensuring their votes make a difference.
The event saw the presence of various APGA dignitaries, including the state chairman, the deputy governorship candidate, the Director-General of the Tony Ejiogu Campaign, ward chairmen, women and youth leaders, elder statesmen, and other stakeholders.
Editorial
The stance taken by Tony Ejiogu, the APGA governorship candidate in Imo State, against vote selling, is a commendable and necessary step in the fight against electoral malpractices in Nigeria. Vote selling and buying have long plagued Nigerian elections, undermining the democratic process and the integrity of electoral outcomes. Ejiogu’s call to the electorate to resist these practices is not just a campaign strategy but a crucial message for the preservation of democracy in Nigeria.
We believe that the eradication of vote selling and buying requires a multi-faceted approach. It involves not only appeals to the electorate’s conscience but also robust legal frameworks, effective law enforcement, and voter education. The government and electoral bodies must intensify efforts to educate voters about the long-term consequences of vote selling. Additionally, stringent measures should be implemented to penalize those engaged in vote buying.
Ejiogu’s emphasis on the electorate’s role in safeguarding their votes is a vital aspect of ensuring free and fair elections. Voters must be empowered and encouraged to take ownership of the electoral process. This empowerment includes understanding the value of their vote and the impact it has on their future and that of their state.
The upcoming election in Imo State is an opportunity for voters to make their voices heard and to choose leaders committed to addressing the state’s challenges. It is also a chance to set a precedent for future elections, where the sanctity of the vote is respected and upheld. The message from Ejiogu is clear: the power to shape Imo’s future lies in the hands of its people, and it starts with a vote that is not for sale.
Did You Know?
- Imo State’s Political Landscape: Imo State has a vibrant political scene, often characterized by intense competition and diverse political ideologies.
- APGA’s Influence: The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) plays a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape, particularly in the South-East region.
- Electoral Integrity in Nigeria: Nigeria has been striving to improve electoral integrity, with various reforms aimed at curbing vote buying and other malpractices.
- Voter Education: Voter education campaigns in Nigeria have increasingly focused on the importance of free and fair elections and the dangers of vote selling.
- Democracy in Nigeria: Nigeria’s journey to democracy has been complex and evolving, with each election serving as a test of the country’s democratic principles and practices.