APM Prepares to Present Single Witness Against Tinubu in Court Case

Article Summary
- The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has disclosed that it will present only one witness to support its claim that President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not legitimately win the 2023 presidential election.
- However, the APM assured the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that it would provide sufficient documentary evidence to substantiate its petition against Tinubu.
- The APM’s petition argues that withdrawing Mr Ibrahim Masari, originally the Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC, invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy according to the 1999 Constitution.
News Story
On Monday, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) announced its intent to produce only one witness to affirm its allegation that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), did not legitimately win the 2023 presidential election.
Representing the APM in court, Mr S. Abubakar conveyed to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja that although there will only be one witness, the party will provide enough documentary evidence to substantiate its petition against Tinubu.
Mr Abubakar informed the court that last Saturday, some parties involved in the petition had reached a consensus on the hearing protocols, including the time allocated for the primary examination of witnesses. As a result, the star witnesses are scheduled to testify for 20 minutes, followed by a 25-minute cross-examination and a five-minute re-examination.
The APM’s counsel further elaborated that the agreement requires the parties to exchange documents they intend to rely upon and mandates that expert witness reports must be filed and served at least 48 hours before the hearing.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), represented by Mr Kemi Pinhero, SAN, stated that it would also need a day to present its lone witness. Meanwhile, the APC told the court that it would need five days to call at least one witness, hinting that additional witnesses might be summoned.
The APM’s petition asserts that the initial nomination and subsequent withdrawal of Mr Ibrahim Masari as the APC’s Vice-Presidential candidate invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy by Section 131(c) and 142 of the 1999 Constitution.
The APM is seeking to nullify all votes scored by Tinubu in the presidential election and to rescind the Certificate of Return that was issued to him by INEC. In addition, the party requests that the court declare the candidate with the second-highest number of valid votes as the winner.
Editorial
The Political Contestation Against Tinubu: A Test of Nigeria’s Democratic Maturity
The post-election legal challenge presented by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) against President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu exemplifies the intricate and often contentious nature of Nigeria’s democratic process.
The APM’s allegation – suggesting that the withdrawal of the initial Vice-Presidential candidate invalidated Tinubu’s candidacy – tests not only the solidity of our electoral system but also the resilience of our democracy.
It is crucial that our judiciary, as a critical pillar of our democracy, acts impartially and efficiently in resolving this matter. Any perceived partiality could harm public confidence in our democratic processes and institutions.
For Nigeria’s democracy to thrive, we must ensure our judicial system operates with the utmost integrity and transparency. In this particular case, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has a pivotal role in affirming our electoral procedures’ validity and upholding the rule of law.
While we await the court’s verdict, let us not lose sight of the larger picture. These are testing times for our democracy, and we must stand resolute in our commitment to fairness, justice, and the rule of law.