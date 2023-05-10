APP Withdraws Election Result Challenge Against Tinubu and APC

The Action Peoples Party (APP) has withdrawn its petition to invalidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.
The announcement was made during the ongoing proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja.
The petition, labeled as CA/PEPC/02/23, was dropped based on Paragraphs 29(1)(2) and (3) of the Schedule for Election Petitions, as revealed by Mr. Obed Agu, the counsel for the APP.
Agu moved for an order from the court to permit the withdrawal of the petition filed in March and to dismiss the claim.
In response, the President-elect, Tinubu, represented by his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipenkun, SAN, had no objections to APP’s decision to withdraw the petition.
“We commend them, with the hope that more will still come. We are not asking for cost,” Olanipenkun said.
The APC’s lead counsel, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, did not oppose the application and encouraged other petitioners against the presidential election outcome to follow APP’s example.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not oppose the application either.
The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel, having heard all the parties, proceeded to dismiss the petition.
“Having listened to all the parties, we are satisfied that there is no collusion. The petition having been withdrawn, it is hereby dismissed,” the court ruled.
The APP had previously alleged that the presidential election results were manipulated to favor Tinubu in 11 states.
It claimed that Tinubu “corruptly induced” electoral officers to alter results in local government and state collation centers in Rivers and ten other states.
It should be noted that another political party, the Action Alliance (AA), had also withdrawn its petition against Tinubu’s election victory the previous Monday.
Neither the APP nor the AA disclosed the reasons behind their decisions to discontinue proceedings on the case.
Editor’s Note: The End of a Contest or the Beginning of Acceptance?
Our democracy is a living, breathing entity, evolving with each election cycle.
The latest development in our political landscape is the withdrawal of the petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP) against the victory of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.
This action raises pertinent questions about the democratic process and its implications for future elections.
The APP’s petition alleged vote manipulation favoring Tinubu in 11 states.
The party claimed that electoral officers were “corruptly induced” to falsify results.
However, with the withdrawal of this petition, these allegations remain unproven, leaving a cloud of uncertainty over their integrity.
Yet, the implications of the APP’s decision extend beyond the case’s particulars.
It sends a clear message of acceptance of the election result, reinforcing the strength and credibility of our electoral system.
This move could also inspire other parties with pending petitions to follow suit, potentially leading to a swift conclusion of post-election litigations.
However, this doesn’t negate the need for a comprehensive review of our electoral processes.
Regardless of the withdrawal, allegations of vote manipulation and corruption are severe and warrant thorough investigations.
Improving our electoral system’s transparency, fairness, and credibility should be ongoing.
The APP’s decision to withdraw its petition is significant in our political history.
It confirms the election results and underscores the need for electoral reforms.
We must seize this opportunity to strengthen our democratic processes and ensure every vote counts.
Our democracy’s future depends on our ability to conduct free, fair, and credible elections.
Political parties, like the APP, play a crucial role in this process.
They must serve as watchdogs during elections and uphold the outcomes when due process has been followed.
They should actively engage in dialogue and consultation to propose and implement necessary electoral reforms.
As citizens, our role is equally important.
We must continue to demand transparency, fairness, and integrity in our elections.
We must hold our elected officials accountable for their actions and insist on the rule of law in all aspects of governance.
To those in power, take heed.
The eyes of the nation are upon you.
Your actions will determine the course of our democracy.
We urge you to take decisive action to review and reform our electoral processes.
The time for action is now.
This pivotal moment in our democratic journey should not be wasted.
Let’s use it as a stepping stone towards a more vibrant and robust democratic Nigeria.
We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to get this right.
