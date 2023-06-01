Apparent Setback for Akpabio as Key Support Allegedly Withdraws from 10th NASS Presidency Race

The journey to the Senate presidency of the 10th National Assembly for ex-Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, faces a sudden obstacle. Reliable sources suggest President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly retracted his endorsement of Akpabio for this esteemed position.
Previously, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had publicly voiced their support for Senator Godswill Akpabio and three other distinguished figures to assume the highest offices within the National Assembly.
South-South’s Senator Akpabio was named for the Senate presidency, North-West’s Senator Jubrin Barau as Deputy Senate President, North-West’s Tajudeen Abass for the position of the speaker in the House of Representatives, and South-East’s Kanu for deputy speaker.
However, this selection was disapproved by some party members, particularly those harbouring ambitions for the presiding offices in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Consequently, the party’s endorsements received considerable backlash.
Sources reveal that a meeting is scheduled for tomorrow among senators, primarily from the South West. The primary agenda is a potential revision of their stance on the choice of Senate leadership.
President Bola Tinubu has allegedly withdrawn his backing for Akpabio, the former governor of Akwa Ibom State, in response to recommendations from trusted political allies.
According to these sources, President Tinubu remains firm in his commitment to lead a corruption-free government. Accordingly, he emphasises bolstering existing policies and institutions engaged in anti-corruption efforts.
A senator from the South-West shared his concern:
“Our continued allegiance to this camp appears unwise. We are arranging a meeting on Thursday to strategise our subsequent course of action.”
However, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, the Director-General for the Akpabio/Barau Stability Group, expressed no surprise at the developments.
“Whenever a politically exposed person is vying for elections, there will always be those who raise issues against them.”
Editorial
Re-evaluating Allegiances: The Tumultuous Politics of NASS Leadership
In the ever-fluid arena of Nigerian politics, a fresh disturbance is stirring. The reported withdrawal of President Bola Tinubu’s support for Senator Godswill Akpabio’s candidacy for the Senate president has set the stage for renewed debate on the dynamics of political alliances.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) initially endorsed Akpabio, alongside three others, for the topmost positions in the National Assembly. This endorsement, however, was met with considerable resistance from within the party, with certain members voicing their discontent over the decision.
As politicians navigate these shifting sands, the intrinsic volatility within political structures and the continual re-evaluation of loyalties and alliances are brought to light. This event raises questions about political consistency, personal ambitions’ role, and internal dissent’s influence on party decisions.
Opponents argue that such a shift merely signifies political manoeuvring for personal gains. They quote Senator Ali Ndume, who bluntly states,
“Whenever a politically exposed person is vying for elections, there will always be those who raise issues against them.”
While this view has merit, it is crucial to consider the other side – the commitment to a corruption-free government as vocalised by President Bola Tinubu. Is it possible that this sudden change of heart signifies a focus on a cleaner and more accountable political landscape?
Regardless of the motivations behind this political shuffle, the fact remains – the selection of the Senate presidency holds significant implications for the entire country. Therefore, those in power must approach this decision with the understanding that their choices will resonate far beyond the walls of the National Assembly.
Let us hope that our elected officials remember their responsibility and commit to actions that ensure Nigeria’s prosperity.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly is the nation’s highest legislature, consisting of the House of Representatives and the Senate.
- Senator Godswill Akpabio, former Senate Minority Leader, is one of the four members the APC initially endorsed for the highest offices in the National Assembly.
- The position of the Senate president is highly influential, holding significant sway over legislative proceedings.
- President Bola Tinubu has consistently advocated for a corruption-free government, focusing on strengthening anti-corruption policies and institutions.
- Opposition within a political party, such as in the APC, can significantly affect party decisions and endorsements.
