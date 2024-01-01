Aregbesola Explains His Absence from Oyetola’s Campaign

Rauf Aregbesola, the former Minister of Interior and ex-governor of Osun State has opened up about his political stance and plans in Osun politics. Speaking at a thanksgiving event organized by the Omoluabi Caucus in Ilesa, Osun State, Aregbesola shared his experiences and frustrations leading up to the 2022 governorship election in the state.
In a video shared on Facebook, Aregbesola recounted his attempts to unify the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2022 governorship election, which were ultimately unsuccessful. He detailed a meeting held on August 26, 2021, with the APC ‘overall leader’ representatives, where it was agreed that members pushed out of the party should be reintegrated. The meeting also discussed the distribution of appointive and elective posts, proposing a one-third share for Aregbesola’s group and two-thirds for the other. However, Aregbesola noted that the agreements from this meeting were never implemented.
The former governor highlighted that his absence from the APC governorship campaign was a direct response to a statement made by a leader of the campaign organization, who declared that uninvited individuals should not participate. Aregbesola emphasized that as a true Yoruba man, he could not attend an event where he was explicitly not invited.
Aregbesola also addressed the accusations and campaign of calumny against him, stating that these only began after the party failed in the election. He expressed his disappointment with how the situation unfolded, particularly with the claims against him regarding workers’ salaries and pensions.
Looking ahead, Aregbesola stated that by the end of 2024, his political direction and interest in Osun politics would become clear to everyone. He emphasized that the future path for the people of Osun would also be evident by then.
Editorial
Rauf Aregbesola’s recent revelations about his political journey and the challenges he faced within the APC in Osun State shed light on the complexities of party politics in Nigeria. His decision to avoid the governorship campaign due to a lack of invitation speaks volumes about the importance of respect and recognition in political engagements. It also highlights the deep-seated issues within political parties, where internal conflicts and disagreements can significantly impact election strategies and outcomes.
Aregbesola’s commitment to reuniting and strengthening the party and his efforts to ensure fair representation in appointive and elective positions demonstrate a desire for inclusivity and unity. However, failing to implement these agreements indicates a more significant problem of trust and commitment within political groups.
The accusations and negative campaign against Aregbesola following the election loss indicate the often tumultuous nature of politics, where blame is frequently shifted, and reputations are at stake. It is a reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and constructive dialogue in political processes.
As Aregbesola hints at his future political plans, it is clear that the landscape of Osun politics is poised for significant changes. His statement that the direction of Osun’s people will be evident by 2024 suggests an anticipation of a new political era in the state. It will be interesting to see how Aregbesola’s experiences and insights shape his future political endeavours and the overall political climate in Osun State.
Did You Know?
- Rauf Aregbesola served as the Governor of Osun State from 2010 to 2018 and later as Nigeria’s Minister of Interior.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria, currently holding the presidency.
- Osun State, located in southwestern Nigeria, is known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance.
- Intricate party dynamics and shifting alliances often characterize Nigerian politics.
- The Yoruba culture, predominant in Osun State, highly values respect, honour, and dignity, influencing political and social interactions.