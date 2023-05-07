Arewa Consultative Forum Denounces Support For Akpabio As Senate President

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has declared its disagreement with the endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio for the position of Senate President by a coalition of Northern groups.
Alhaji Musa Saidu, a member of the ACF, stated this in a press release on Sunday in Abuja.
As the leader of the Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, Saidu asserted that backing Akpabio for the crucial role of Senate President would bring disaster to Northern Nigeria.
Saidu clarified that the coalition’s endorsement did not represent the sentiments of the North but rather the coalition’s views.
He stressed that no genuine Northern group would support Akpabio for such a significant post as he is not a friend of the North.
Saidu further suggested that the endorsement might have been due to ignorance or possible inducement.
Editorial Note
In the quest for a suitable Senate President, the recent endorsement of Sen. Godswill Akpabio by a coalition of Northern groups has caused disarray among stakeholders.
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), a prominent voice in the North, has firmly objected to this endorsement, raising questions about the credibility of the coalition and its motivations.
It is crucial to consider the factors that led to this endorsement and its potential consequences for the political landscape in Nigeria.
The ACF’s disassociation from the endorsement highlights the need for unity among Northern groups and a more thoughtful approach to selecting candidates for such a critical role.
As Nigeria’s political climate continues to evolve, the people and those in power must be vigilant in their decisions.
The ACF’s stance against the endorsement of Sen. Akpabio as Senate President serves as a call to action for other Northern groups to examine their allegiances and engage in a more comprehensive and rational decision-making process.
To ensure that the best interests of the North and Nigeria are served, all stakeholders must prioritize competence, experience, and a commitment to national unity in selecting candidates for leadership positions.
We can achieve a truly representative and effective government through careful consideration and collaboration.
