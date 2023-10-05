Atiku Asserts Nigeria’s Global Standing Imperiled by Tinubu’s Academic Saga

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s international reputation amidst the ongoing controversy regarding President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials from Chicago State University (CSU).
Atiku emphasised the imperative of truth and transparency in the certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Tinubu.
He stated, “The reputation of our country is at stake and that affects Nigerians everywhere and wherever they may be,” during a press briefing in Abuja.
Atiku has also called upon Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidates of the Labour Party and the New Nigeria Peoples Party respectively, to join him in advocating for justice and accountability in the nation.
He clarified that this pursuit is not personal but is aimed at “the enthronement of truth, morality, justice, and accountability in our public affairs.” Atiku is determined to see his petition through the Supreme Court, vowing to accept whatever outcome it delivers.
The CSU has released Tinubu’s academic records and affirmed his attendance at the institution. The university’s Registrar, Carl Westberg, also deposited the documents, complying with Magistrate Jeffrey Gilbert’s ruling.
Despite Tinubu’s legal team arguing the irrelevance of these documents to Atiku’s Supreme Court appeal and requesting a review, federal judge Nancy Maldonado ordered the release of Tinubu’s academic records. The Presidency maintains that the released academic records vindicate Tinubu, affirming his status as a CSU alumnus.
Editorial
The unfolding drama surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic credentials has not only sparked a national debate but also placed Nigeria under an unflattering international spotlight.
We believe that the essence of democracy is deeply rooted in transparency, accountability, and, most importantly, truth. The ongoing controversy is not merely a political tussle between two prominent figures but a reflection of the values we uphold as a nation.
In a country where the youth are incessantly reminded of the importance of education, what message does this saga convey to them? It is imperative that leaders, who are supposed to be role models, exemplify integrity and honesty in every facet of their public life.
The current situation demands a thorough and unbiased investigation to ascertain the truth, which will not only clear the air but also restore faith in our democratic processes and institutions.
We, therefore, urge the relevant authorities and the judiciary to handle this matter with the utmost impartiality and diligence. The outcome of this case will undoubtedly set a precedent for future generations and political leaders.
It is crucial that this precedent promotes a culture of honesty, accountability, and respect for the educational system. The eyes of both our nation and the international community are keenly observing, waiting to see if justice will prevail or if it will be overshadowed by political interests.
Did You Know?
- Chicago State University, where Tinubu allegedly studied, was founded in 1867 as a teacher training school.
- Nigeria has experienced several political controversies related to the academic qualifications of its leaders in the past.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing and supervising all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor, and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation.
- Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging the authenticity of Tinubu’s academic records, was the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.
- The Nigerian Constitution stipulates that a person shall be qualified for election to the office of the President if they have been educated up to at least the School Certificate level or its equivalent.