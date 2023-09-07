Atiku Rejects Tribunal Verdict, Vows to Appeal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling. The tribunal upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the recent presidential election.
Atiku expressed his dissatisfaction during a world press conference at the PDP headquarters. He stated that the judgement failed to restore public confidence.
Atiku and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, rejected the tribunal’s decision. Legal Adviser to the Labour Party, Kehinde Edun, plans to challenge the ruling at the Supreme Court.
Atiku’s Lead Counsel, Chris Uche, also confirmed plans to appeal. He stated that justice had not been served.
Editorial
The Tribunal’s Verdict: A Test for Democracy and Justice
The rejection of the tribunal’s judgement by Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi raises critical questions about the state of democracy and justice in Nigeria. The tribunal’s decision to uphold President Bola Tinubu’s victory has been met with scepticism and disappointment.
Atiku’s decision to appeal the verdict is a significant move that could have far-reaching implications for the country’s democratic process.
The judiciary’s role in electoral matters is crucial for maintaining public trust. However, the tribunal’s decision has overshadowed the judicial system’s integrity.
The Supreme Court must conduct a thorough review to restore public confidence.
Atiku’s resolve to continue the legal battle is noteworthy. It reflects a broader issue of trust in the electoral process and the judiciary.
The upcoming Supreme Court ruling will be a defining moment for democracy in Nigeria. It will either restore faith in the system or deepen existing scepticism.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is one of the youngest democracies in the world, established in 1999.
- The country has faced numerous electoral challenges, including voter intimidation and ballot-box snatching.
- Legal battles over election outcomes are not uncommon in Nigeria and often go up to the Supreme Court.
- The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is a specialized court that hears disputes arising from presidential elections.
- Atiku Abubakar has been involved in multiple presidential campaigns, making him a seasoned politician in Nigeria’s electoral landscape.