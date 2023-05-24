Atiku Remains Unfazed About Tinubu’s Swearing-In Set For May 29

Article Summary
- Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that he isn’t worried about the scheduled swearing-in of President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.
- Currently contesting Tinubu’s election victory, Atiku expressed hope about reclaiming his mandate through the courts.
- He stated that the court retains the power to remove Tinubu from office, even post-swearing-in.
- The entire hearing of the three merged petitions will commence on May 30, a day after Tinubu’s inauguration.
- Atiku’s petition claims that Tinubu’s election victory was invalid due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 and alleged corrupt practices.
- Meanwhile, Tinubu has instructed his legal team to refrain from speaking to the press throughout the hearing of the petitions challenging his election victory.
News Story
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed on Tuesday that he holds no concerns about the imminent swearing-in of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, slated for May 29, despite the pending legal disputes aimed at nullifying Tinubu’s election victory.
Atiku, who is presently challenging Tinubu’s declared win in the February 25 presidential election, remained hopeful that the courts would restore his mandate.
Speaking via his lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, Atiku emphasized that the court can remove Tinubu from office, even after the inauguration ceremony.
The PDP candidate noted that the formal hearing on the three consolidated petitions would commence on May 30, just a day after Tinubu’s presidential inauguration.
He stated, “I have been asked about May 29, I want to assure people that swearing in is only a ceremony that does not in any way tie the hands of the court. The taking of oath binds the person who takes the oath and not the court.”
Atiku’s counsel, Uche, highlighted that the court had outlined timelines for parties to present their cases, expressing satisfaction that the petitions will be determined expeditiously.
Recall that Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel had approved Atiku’s request to use three weeks to provide evidence through 100 witnesses.
In his joint petition with the PDP, Atiku contested that Tinubu’s victory was “invalid because of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022”.
He further argued that corrupt practices tainted Tinubu’s election.
Meanwhile, Tinubu has directed his legal team to abstain from media interaction throughout the hearing of the petitions challenging his election win. Chief Niyi Akintola, Tinubu’s lead counsel, disclosed this directive, which noted that breaching this instruction would result in expulsion from the team.
Editorial
The Importance of Judicial Independence: Atiku’s Confidence Amid Tinubu’s Swearing-In
The statement made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar regarding his lack of concern over Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s swearing-in is a testament to the strength and independence of our judicial system.
It is crucial in any democracy that political events or ceremonies do not influence the judiciary and can act impartially to uphold the rule of law.
Atiku’s confidence underscores the essence of the separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary. He rightly stated that the swearing-in ceremony does not restrict the court’s ability to decide on the validity of the election outcome.
His assurance underlines the importance of the judicial process, which serves to rectify any alleged irregularities in elections. It is an essential mechanism for maintaining the integrity of democratic processes.
It is also essential to note Tinubu’s decision to instruct his legal team not to engage with the media. This move aligns with the principle of sub judice, which discourages public discussion of ongoing legal proceedings.
It further emphasizes the need for the judicial process to be conducted in an environment free from undue influence.