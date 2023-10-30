Atiku Speaks Out on Supreme Court’s Decision on Election Appeal

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 election, held a press conference in Abuja addressing the Supreme Court’s decision. The court dismissed his appeal, citing a lack of merit, and upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory.
In his address, Atiku expressed his concerns about the implications of the court’s decision on Nigeria’s democracy. He emphasised that the real loss would be Nigeria’s if the Supreme Court legitimises actions such as forgery, identity theft, and perjury. Atiku warned of the dangers of the judiciary becoming politicised and highlighted the importance of transparency in the electoral process.
He recalled his political journey, including his efforts to restore civilian democratic governance in Nigeria and his opposition to the extension of government tenure beyond the constitutional limit. Atiku also touched upon the challenges he faced, including assassination attempts and personal sacrifices for the sake of democracy.
Atiku proposed several constitutional amendments to enhance transparency in the electoral system. These include making electronic voting mandatory, ensuring all election-related litigations are concluded before the inauguration, introducing a single six-year term for the presidency rotated among the six geopolitical zones, and mandating INEC to verify the credentials of candidates.
Editorial:
The recent press conference by Atiku Abubakar underscores the deep-seated concerns many Nigerians share about the state of our democracy. The Supreme Court’s decision, while final, raises questions about the transparency and integrity of our electoral process. It’s imperative to recognise that the foundation of any thriving democracy is the trust its citizens have in its institutions.
The allegations and concerns raised by Atiku are not just about one election or one candidate; they touch upon the very essence of our democratic values. If the highest court in the land can be perceived as biased or influenced, where do ordinary citizens turn for justice?
We believe that for Nigeria to progress, there must be a genuine commitment to transparency, fairness, and the rule of law. The proposed constitutional amendments by Atiku offer a roadmap to strengthen our electoral system. It’s high time we prioritise the will of the people over political machinations.
Did You Know?
- Atiku Abubakar served as Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007.
- The Supreme Court is the highest court in Nigeria and its decisions are final.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) being the two dominant parties.
- The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria provides the legal framework for the country’s democratic governance.
- Electronic voting, if implemented, has the potential to greatly reduce electoral malpractices and enhance transparency in the voting process.