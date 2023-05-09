Atiku Upholds BVAS’s Role, Hails Adeleke’s Court Win

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2023 General Elections, has declared that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is here to stay as a critical tool for the accreditation and transmission of election results in Nigeria.
Atiku’s assertion came in response to the Supreme Court’s validation of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Osun State.
This information was relayed in a statement released by his Media Office in Abuja on Tuesday.
While congratulating the people of Osun State on confirming their shared mandate given to Governor Adeleke, Atiku emphasized that incorporating technology in Nigeria’s election procedures represents a progression that cannot be undone.
“We all observed the abundant references to the BVAS technology in this judgement. The law overseeing our elections has genuinely empowered the people. Politicians who thought they could easily undermine democracy’s inherent power now find their hopes quashed,” he stated.
The PDP presidential candidate encouraged Nigerians to remain actively involved in the nation’s democratic evolution, adding:
“We must not take laws into our own hands but remain watchful because, as the saying goes, ‘eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”
Editorial Note: Embracing the Future of Democracy
The affirmation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2023 General Elections, as a permanent fixture in Nigeria’s elections, marks a significant stride in our democratic journey.
The BVAS, a technological tool for the accreditation and transmission of election results, has been endorsed by the highest court in the land.
The Supreme Court’s validation of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory in Osun State was a testament to the reliability and efficacy of this technology.
Dissenters might argue that introducing such technology could lead to technical glitches and possible manipulation.
However, this overlooks that the BVAS, with its biometric features, significantly reduces the chance of electoral malpractices and ensures a more transparent electoral process.
Atiku’s congratulations to the people of Osun State for the affirmation of their mandate is an affirmation in itself of the democratic power of the people.
His statement that “the law governing our elections has truly brought power to the people” reminds us that in a democracy, the ultimate power rests with the electorate.
Now more than ever, Nigerians must be vigilant and engaged in shaping the future of our democracy.
We must hold our leaders accountable, ensure that our laws are upheld, and work together to strengthen our democratic institutions.
To the readers, this development is not just news; it’s a manifestation of the power of democracy.
Let’s stay informed, participate in our democratic processes, and safeguard our freedom.
