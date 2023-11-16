Atiku’s Merger Idea Gains Traction, NNPP Sets Conditions

The Labour Party has positively received the merger proposal from Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This proposal, aimed at consolidating opposition efforts against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is seen as a strategic move in the upcoming elections.
However, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has set a condition for its acceptance of the merger. The party insists that any such collaboration must support Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State, in his bid for the presidency in 2027. This condition underscores the NNPP’s commitment to its candidate and its strategic planning for future electoral success.
Atiku, in his call for unity among opposition parties, warned of the dangers of Nigeria becoming a one-party state under the APC’s rule. He emphasized the need for a united front to challenge the ruling party’s dominance and preserve the democratic process. This call for merger and unity was made during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria.
The APC, however, remains unfazed by Atiku’s proposition, dismissing the potential threat to their power. The party’s confidence stems from its current standing and the perceived lack of influence of Atiku and the PDP in the current political landscape.
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we view Atiku Abubakar’s merger proposal as a significant development in the Nigerian political arena. It reflects a strategic shift towards unity among opposition parties, a move that could redefine the political landscape ahead of the 2023 elections. This proposal, if successful, could mark a new era of political alliances in Nigeria.
The NNPP’s condition for supporting the merger, centring on backing Rabiu Kwankwaso for the presidency in 2027, highlights the complexities of political negotiations and alliances. It underscores the importance of long-term planning and strategic positioning in Nigerian politics. This condition also reflects the NNPP’s confidence in its candidate and its vision for the future.
Atiku’s warning about the risk of Nigeria slipping into a one-party state is a call to action for all democratic forces in the country. It is a reminder of the need to maintain healthy political competition to ensure the vibrancy and sustainability of Nigeria’s democracy. The merger proposal, therefore, is not just a political strategy but also a safeguard against the erosion of democratic principles.
The APC’s dismissal of the merger proposal as inconsequential is indicative of the current political dynamics in Nigeria. It shows the confidence of the ruling party but also raises questions about the underestimation of opposition forces. The political landscape in Nigeria is dynamic, and the emergence of strong opposition alliances could pose a significant challenge to the APC’s dominance.
The merger proposal and the reactions it has elicited from various political parties highlight the evolving nature of Nigerian politics. It underscores the importance of strategic alliances and the need for political parties to adapt to changing circumstances. As the 2023 elections approach, the decisions made by these parties will have far-reaching implications for the future of democracy in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- Atiku Abubakar served as the Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed in 2013 through the merger of four opposition parties to challenge the then-dominant PDP.
- Rabiu Kwankwaso, a key figure in Nigerian politics, has served as the Governor of Kano State and also as a Minister of Defence.
- The concept of political party mergers is not new in Nigeria; such alliances have historically played a crucial role in shaping the country’s political landscape.
- The Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC) plays a significant role in fostering dialogue and cooperation among various political parties in Nigeria.