Atiku’s Objections Over Election Results Remain Unanswered Despite N6m Payment

Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, voiced criticism against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday. He stated that the commission is obstructing the smooth presentation of his case, questioning the 2023 presidential election outcome.
Atiku expressed frustration after spending more than N6 million to certify exhibits he plans to present to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja. He said the requested materials are still unavailable despite the payment.
The delay led his attorney, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to request the Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel to postpone the hearing on his client’s petition to invalidate President Bola Tinubu’s election until Wednesday.
Jegede attempted to present the election results from 10 of the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Kogi State at the resumed proceedings. However, Atiku’s attorney disclosed that despite applying for electoral materials from all the state’s LGAs, only results from ten regions were provided.
The court was alerted that all documents sought were previously mentioned in the schedule of documents that Atiku and the PDP promised to utilise to substantiate their joint petition against the declaration of President Tinubu of the APC as the presidential election winner.
While they aimed to present the available exhibits from Kogi state, the Justice Tsammani-led panel expressed that the court records would not be in disarray if such critical exhibits were admitted in evidence piecemeal.
Counsel for the ex-Vice President requested an adjournment, informing the panel that his client had summoned top INEC officials to make them produce the desired electoral documents before the court. He added that the adjournment was necessary for his team to request the Commission to expedite its actions.
Interestingly, no respondents in the case marked: CA/PEPC/05/2023, including INEC, President Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), opposed the postponement application.
Atiku, the presidential election’s runner-up, submitted a joint petition with the PDP, asserting that Tinubu’s declaration as the presidential winner was “invalid due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.”
In an additional document submitted to the court, Atiku and his party argued that Tinubu had displayed irregularities regarding his actual date of birth, secondary school attended, state of origin, gender, actual name, and university-attested certificates.
Atiku and his party argue that Tinubu falls short of the constitutional requirements and is “constitutionally disabled from contesting for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Atiku requests the court to pronounce him the authentic winner of the presidential election and asks for the Certificate of Return issued to President Tinubu by INEC to be withdrawn.
The petitioners have called upon ten witnesses to testify before the court and have submitted over 338 exhibits as evidence. They intend to present certified copies of the presidential election results from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, amongst other documents.
Despite the respondents’ objections about the exhibits’ admissibility, they expressed their intentions to put forth reasons for their objections in their last written address.
Editorial
A Cry for Transparent Democracy
The ongoing controversy surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria raises pressing concerns about the state of our democracy. At the heart of the dispute is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s grievance against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Atiku alleges that despite paying for the certification of exhibits, the required materials for his case challenging the election outcome are not forthcoming. His attempt to contest the legitimacy of President Bola Tinubu’s election has hit an institutional wall. This incident signals a worrying trend in our political system where justice seems to be a game of patience or privilege.
Critics of Atiku’s argument may point to the court’s reluctance to admit crucial exhibits in evidence piecemeal. While this move is intended to prevent court records from cluttering, it inadvertently contributes to the delay. This calls for reassessing court procedures to facilitate swift justice without compromising due process.
As engaged citizens, the time has come for us to demand more accountability and transparency from our institutions, particularly the INEC. The electorate’s faith in the democratic process hinges on the transparency and efficacy of bodies like INEC. We must insist that such bodies operate effectively and expedite actions when necessary to support justice and democratic integrity.
The resolution of this case should not be allowed to linger in the corridors of bureaucracy. Atiku’s case should receive prompt attention to rekindle faith in the democratic process and reinforce the principles of transparency and accountability.
Let us remain vigilant, questioning every lapse and seeking answers from our elected officials and institutions. Let’s use our voices, both online and offline, to demand timely and adequate responses from those in power. Because, in the end, a vibrant democracy is not about the powerful; it is about the power of the people.
Did you know?
- Nigeria has had 15 different heads of state since gaining independence in 1960.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998.
- As of 2023, Nigeria has held six presidential elections since its return to civilian rule in 1999.
