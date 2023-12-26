Austin Umahi Aims for Ebonyi South Senatorial Seat in 2024

Chief Austin Umahi, the younger sibling of Dave Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi State, has expressed his intention to run for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat in the upcoming February 2024 re-run election. This opportunity arose following the former governor’s departure to assume the role of Minister of Works.
During a press briefing in Abakaliki on Monday, Austin Umahi declared his candidacy, positioning himself as a leading contender. He emphasized his ample qualifications for the role, citing his experiences in both business and politics. As the former Director-General of the APC Governorship Campaign in the 2023 General Elections, he believes the current political climate and structures, devoid of biases, support his candidacy.
Austin Umahi, hailing from Ohaozara Local Government Area, highlighted that the APC Ebonyi Zoning Committee had allocated the senatorial seat to his area. He remains confident that the zoning arrangement remains unchanged. His campaign is not driven by personal ambitions but by a commitment to serve the people and leave a positive impact. He advocates for a transparent electoral process, ensuring the elected representative reflects the people’s choice.
He urged his supporters to pray for his success in the primary and re-run elections, emphasizing the importance of a democratic process in selecting a suitable senator for the district. Austin Umahi’s campaign is set to change the narrative, focusing on transparent and democratic elections where the people can choose their representatives.
Editorial
As we observe the unfolding political landscape in Ebonyi State, the announcement by Chief Austin Umahi to contest for the Ebonyi South Senatorial seat marks a significant moment. His decision to step into the political arena, following in the footsteps of his brother, the former governor, is not just a continuation of a political legacy but a testament to the dynamic nature of Nigerian politics.
Austin Umahi’s candidacy brings a blend of business acumen and political experience, promising a fresh perspective to governance. His emphasis on a proper democratic process resonates with the core values of democracy, where the power truly lies in the hands of the people. This approach could set a precedent for future elections if genuinely pursued, emphasizing transparency and public choice over political manoeuvring.
His campaign, rooted in the desire to serve and make a positive impact, reflects a shift from self-serving politics to a more community-centric approach. This is crucial when public trust in political figures is waning. By focusing on transparent elections and the people’s choice, Austin Umahi is not only contesting for a seat but also the integrity of the electoral process.
As the election draws near, the principles of fairness and transparency must be upheld. The success of this election could be a beacon of hope, signalling a move towards more democratic and people-focused politics in Nigeria. We stand at the cusp of a potential political renaissance, where the voices of the people are not just heard but are the driving force behind political decisions.
Did You Know?
- Ebonyi State, formed in 1996, is one of Nigeria’s youngest states, carved out of parts of Enugu State and Abia State.
- The Minister of Works, a position currently held by Dave Umahi, oversees federal highways, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects in Nigeria.
- The APC (All Progressives Congress) is one of Nigeria’s two major contemporary political parties, founded on February 6, 2013.
- Nigeria’s democratic system is based on the American model, featuring a president elected for a four-year term, with the possibility of re-election for one additional term.
- Zoning in Nigerian politics refers to rotating political offices among different regions or ethnic groups to promote national unity and balance.