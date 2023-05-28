Bakare Refuses to Recognise Tinubu as His President Despite Election Win

Despite Bola Tinubu’s ascent to the presidential seat, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, remains resolute in his refusal to refer to the President-elect as ‘his president’.
Bakare, a political figure, expressed this stance in a webinar on Saturday, citing numerous alleged electoral malpractices that plagued the 2023 elections. He attributed these irregularities to the Independent National Electoral Commission, thereby casting a shadow on the legitimacy of the electoral process.
This revelation occurred during a Question & Answer segment following Bakare’s speech in a Zoom programme, ‘Building the New Nigeria: The Role of the Diaspora’, organised by PTB4Nigeria In Diaspora Group. The event, which attracted over 200 participants, started at 7 pm.
In the earlier part of the programme, Bakare was candid in his assessment of the 2023 elections, stating they failed to meet acceptable standards.
When quizzed about the possibility of serving as a Minister of Diaspora Engagements for the new government, his response was laced with humour as he echoed a statement he had made to the outgoing President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), the previous week.
“I sometimes refer to you as the President of Nigeria, and other times as ‘My President’,” he recounted telling Buhari, pointing out the transition from a president recognised for integrity and incorruptibility to one lacking these values. He declared, “I will acknowledge Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in public lectures, but I will never call him ‘my president’ until this electoral mess is sorted out.”
Bakare, who abstained from the elections, did compete in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary in June 2022, where he failed to secure a single vote despite the hefty N100 million price tag on the nomination forms.
Nonetheless, he viewed this as a ‘badge of honour’ rather than a defeat, maintaining his stance of speaking truth to power.
The cleric indicated that he would consider a ministerial role under the incoming government but only under certain conditions, stating his lack of desperation for such a position.
“I was offered before but I turned it down. I am not just here to take photographs with the president and shake hands,” he said, insisting on only accepting roles beneficial to the citizens.
The President-elect, Tinubu, will officially assume his role on Monday, May 29.
He was handed the transition report by Buhari on Thursday, with a promise not to let Nigerians down and to confront the security and power crises, among other pressing national challenges.
Editorial A Call for Electoral Integrity and Accountability
The news of Pastor Tunde Bakare’s refusal to acknowledge the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, as ‘his president’ underscores the need for greater transparency and accountability in the Nigerian electoral process.
The allegations of election malpractice echo the concerns of many Nigerians who have grown cynical over the years about our elections’ credibility. It is a cry that resonates loudly against a nation striving to perfect its democratic process.
There is no denying that the Independent National Electoral Commission ratified Tinubu’s victory.
However, the allegations made by Bakare and others compel us to revisit the state of our electoral process and the institutions that oversee it. The opposition argues that the electoral process was far from perfect, raising accusations of manipulation and irregularities.
To ensure our democracy remains resilient, we must address these accusations promptly.
Investigating these claims not only protects the integrity of our democracy but also reassures citizens that their votes indeed count.
If left unchecked, these issues could undermine the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral process, potentially deterring citizens from participating in future elections.
While recognising the rights of any citizen to refuse the personal endorsement of an elected leader, this should not detract from the overarching issue at hand: the need for electoral reforms.
It is high time we acknowledge and address the failings within our electoral process.
For the sake of our democracy, we must demand transparency, fairness, and accountability in our elections.
We encourage all Nigerians to champion this cause. Speak up.
Write to your representatives.
Demand action and reform.
Stand for an electoral process that truly reflects the will of the people.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is Africa’s largest democracy, with over 84 million registered voters as of 2023.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
- Nigeria operates a multi-party political system, with over 18 registered political parties as of 2023.
- Presidential elections in Nigeria are held every four years, with the president serving a maximum of two terms.
