Bayelsa APC Supporters Protest, Accuse NWC of Abandoning Sylva

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, and his running mate, Joshua Maciver, expressed their discontent on Friday. They accused the party’s national leadership of abandoning them during the critical November 11 poll. The APC members, who gathered at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, attributed Sylva’s defeat to the lack of support from the Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee, alongside allegations of vote buying and the controversial cancellation of 84,806 votes by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The incumbent governor of Bayelsa State and Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Douye Diri, emerged victorious in the election, securing 175,196 votes against Sylva’s 110,108 votes and Labour Party candidate Udengs Eradiri’s 905 votes.
Dr. Otitis Etionumeya, leading the protesters, voiced their frustration: “We write with searing pain in our hearts over the brazen electoral heist perpetrated against our governorship candidate, Chief Timipre Sylva, his running mate, Great Joshua Maciver and the entire APC family in the state in the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State. We find it strange and curious that our party’s candidate was left in the lurch by the party at the national level at a time when he needed the support of the party the most.”
The protesters criticised Ganduje for conceding defeat immediately after Diri was declared the winner. They urged the APC leadership to exhaust every option to reclaim their ‘stolen mandate’ and demanded severe sanctions against members who engaged in anti-party activities during the election.
Etionumeya added, “We also demand that all members of the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC who are known to have engaged in anti-party activities during this election be severely sanctioned to serve as a deterrent; otherwise, we may just have successfully legitimised anti-party activities in the Bayelsa State chapter of the APC.”
Editorial
At Yohaig NG, we observe the unfolding events in Bayelsa State with a keen sense of the complexities inherent in Nigeria’s political landscape. The recent protest by APC supporters in Bayelsa, accusing their national leadership of neglect during the governorship election, raises critical questions about party loyalty, internal democracy, and the dynamics of political support.
The grievances expressed by the supporters of Chief Timipre Sylva and Joshua Maciver reflect a more profound sentiment of disillusionment within party ranks. It underscores the importance of cohesive support and unity within a political party, especially during crucial electoral contests. The allegations of vote buying and the cancellation of votes add layers of controversy to an already complex political scenario.
This situation serves as a reminder that political parties must foster an environment of trust and support among their members. The essence of democracy is not just about winning elections but also about ensuring fair play, transparency, and respect for the voices within the party.
As we reflect on these developments, political parties in Nigeria must introspect and strengthen their internal mechanisms. This will enhance their electoral fortunes and contribute to the overall health of Nigeria’s democratic process.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State, located in the South-South region of Nigeria, is known for its significant oil and gas reserves.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of Nigeria’s two major political parties, formed in February 2013.
- The concept of ‘vote buying’, a critical issue in Nigerian elections, refers to exchanging money or gifts for votes.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) organises, conducts, and supervises elections in Nigeria.
- The National Working Committee (NWC) is a crucial organ of Nigerian political parties, responsible for decision-making and strategic planning.