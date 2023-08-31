Bayelsa Labour Candidate Dares Incumbent Governor to Work for Him

Udengs Eradiri, the Labour Party’s candidate for the upcoming Bayelsa State governorship election, has made a bold statement.
During a live radio programme, he said he would ask the current Governor, Douye Diri, to work for him if they met.
Eradiri has consulted with former governors of Bayelsa State about his political ambitions. He believes it’s time for a new generation to take the reins of leadership in the state.
Eradiri is 47 years old and feels that his generation should be making decisions in governance.
He expressed his dissatisfaction with older generations still leading the state. Eradiri said he respects, not loyalty, and believes his generation should not pass without taking leadership.
He has plans to revive moribund industries in Bayelsa, including the Bayelsa State Palm Ltd.
Editorial
Udengs Eradiri’s audacious statement is more than just political rhetoric; it calls for generational change in Bayelsa State’s leadership. While the Labour Party candidate’s words may seem bold, they highlight a growing sentiment among younger politicians.
The time for a new generation to take the helm has come.
Eradiri’s focus on reviving moribund industries is a step in the right direction. Bayelsa State needs leaders who are not just politicians but visionaries.
The state has reached a developmental stage that requires competent, capable, and courageous individuals like Eradiri.
However, the question remains: Can Eradiri translate his bold words into actionable plans?
The state’s electorate will be watching closely, and the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, should take note.
It’s time for a new type of leadership in Bayelsa, unafraid to challenge the status quo.
Did You Know?
- Bayelsa State was created in 1996, making it one of the youngest states in Nigeria.
- The state is rich in oil and gas reserves but faces significant developmental challenges.
- Bayelsa State has a predominantly Ijaw ethnic population, the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria.
- The state’s capital, Yenagoa, was named after Yenagoa, a local government area in Rivers State.
- Bayelsa State has eight local government areas, making it one of the smallest states in Nigeria in terms of administrative divisions.