Benue Lawmakers Criticise Governor’s Indifference, Seek Tinubu’s Intervention

In a significant development in Benue State, federal lawmakers elected under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have openly criticised the state governor, Hyacinth Alia, for his alleged indifference towards their welfare and status. This criticism came to light during a press conference in Abuja following their end-of-year retreat at the National Assembly Complex on Thursday.
The lawmakers, including Senators Titus Zam (Benue North-West), Emmanuel Udende (Benue North-East), and Dickson Tarkighir, representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, among others, have called on President Bola Tinubu and other APC leaders for immediate intervention. They accused Governor Alia of displaying dictatorial tendencies and disrespecting members of the National Assembly.
According to the Caucus Leader, Zam, Governor Alia has not held any meetings with the National Assembly members from Benue State, nor has he responded to their calls or consulted them on political matters. Zam described the governor’s attitude as that of a conqueror who shows little regard for the welfare or status of National Assembly Members in his leadership of Benue State.
The lawmakers expressed concern over the governor’s approach to appointments and decision-making, disregarding the traditional consultation and zoning arrangements norms. They highlighted the governor’s unilateral decisions in appointing commissioners and forming caretaker committees for local governments, often deviating from the nominees suggested by the party.
This rift between the state governor and the federal lawmakers reflects deeper issues within the APC in Benue State, signalling potential challenges for the party’s unity and effectiveness in the region.
Editorial
The recent outcry from Benue State’s federal lawmakers against Governor Hyacinth Alia’s perceived indifference is a significant moment in the state’s political landscape. It underscores the importance of collaboration and mutual respect between different tiers of government, especially within the same political party.
The grievances aired by the lawmakers highlight a crucial aspect of democratic governance – the need for inclusive decision-making and respect for established norms and practices. If true, the governor’s alleged unilateral approach undermines the spirit of teamwork and risks alienating critical stakeholders within the state’s political framework.
This situation calls for a balanced approach from the party’s leadership at the national level. President Bola Tinubu and other senior APC figures must intervene not just to resolve the immediate conflict but to foster a culture of dialogue and cooperation within the party. Such intervention is essential to ensure that the party remains united and effective in addressing the needs and aspirations of the people of Benue State.
This incident serves as a reminder of the broader challenges facing political parties in Nigeria. Internal democracy, respect for diverse opinions, and effective communication are fundamental to the health and success of any political organisation. As the APC navigates this situation, it can set a precedent for managing internal conflicts, reinforcing the principles of democracy and collaborative governance.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, known as the “Food Basket of the Nation,” plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.
- The APC, a major political party in Nigeria, was formed in February 2013 through the merger of several opposition parties.
- Hyacinth Alia, the governor of Benue State, is a clergyman who ventured into politics, bringing a unique perspective to governance.
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral body consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Benue State has a rich cultural heritage, with numerous traditional festivals and diverse ethnic groups.