Benue State Assembly Suspends Local Government Chairs Amidst Ortom Probe

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended all elected chairmen and councillors across 23 local government areas.
The lawmakers have also called on the State Governor, Rev Father Hyacinth Alia, to replace the suspended council chairmen with caretaker committees promptly.
The lawmakers unanimously adopted this decision, announced by the Speaker, Dajoh Hyacinth.
The Assembly has requested the state’s Commissioner of Police to ensure a smooth transition at the various local government council headquarters.
The suspension of the council chairmen is intended to facilitate a probe into the entire tenure of the previous administration under Samuel Ortom, which spanned from June 2015 to May 2023.
The Assembly has directed the suspended council chairmen to immediately hand over all government properties, including official vehicles, to the Directors-General of Services and Administration (DGSAs).
This move follows a recent judgement by the National Industrial Court in Makurdi, which ruled that the local government chairmen could not be removed until the end of their two-year tenure.
The council chairmen, elected under the Peoples Democratic Party, were inaugurated in June 2022.
Editorial
The suspension of elected local government chairmen and councillors in Benue State is a significant development that underscores the importance of accountability in governance.
Probing the entire tenure of the previous administration is a step towards ensuring transparency and holding public officials accountable for their actions.
While the suspension of the council chairmen may be seen as a drastic measure, it is necessary to ensure a thorough investigation into the alleged mismanagement of public funds.
It is crucial that public officials are held to the highest standards of integrity and accountability, and any deviation from these standards should be met with appropriate consequences.
However, it is equally essential that the investigation is carried out fairly and transparently and that the rights of the suspended officials are respected.
The outcome of this investigation will have far-reaching implications for governance in Benue State and beyond.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, located in the middle belt region of Nigeria, is known as the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural resources.
- The Benue State House of Assembly is the legislative arm of the state government, responsible for making laws for the peace, order, and good governance of the state.
- The National Industrial Court of Nigeria is a specialised court that adjudicates disputes arising from labour, employment, trade unions, and industrial relations.
Yohaig NG is your go-to platform for the latest Naija news.
We provide up-to-date news stories, insightful editorials, and fascinating facts about Nigeria.
We encourage our readers to share their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.
Stay connected with Yohaig NG for the latest Naija news 24/7.