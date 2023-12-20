Benue State Governor Asserts Unity in APC, Dismisses Division Claims

Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia of Benue State firmly stated that there is no room for division within the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ranks. This declaration was made during the flag-off of the third phase of palliative distribution at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) secretariat. Governor Alia emphasized that any attempts to disrupt his administration would be considered an act against the state, and such individuals would not be tolerated.
The governor assured that his administration is focused on working diligently for the state’s progress. He expressed his commitment to bringing more significant developments in 2023 and urged the people to stay united. Governor Alia highlighted the APC’s role in providing relief and promoting the benefits of democracy to everyone, regardless of their political or religious affiliations.
In his address, Governor Alia mentioned the distribution of grains, rice, and maize across the 278 council wards of the state, ensuring that the palliatives reach various groups, including civil servants, teachers, traditional rulers, trade unions, and political stakeholders. He expressed gratitude to the federal government and reiterated his belief in Nigeria’s potential for greatness, which he aims to actualize in Benue State.
Editorial:
Governor Hyacinth Alia’s recent statement on the unity of the APC in Benue State is a significant affirmation of political stability and commitment to governance. In a political landscape often marred by divisions and dissent, such a declaration of unity is reassuring and essential for the state’s effective administration and development.
The distribution of palliatives across various sectors of society is a commendable effort by the governor to address immediate needs and foster a sense of inclusivity. This approach reflects a governance style that prioritizes the welfare of all citizens, transcending political and social divides. It is a practical demonstration of the government’s role in ensuring that every segment of the population feels the dividends of democracy.
Governor Alia’s focus on unity and development sets a positive tone for the political climate in Benue State. It is a reminder that effective leadership involves not just the implementation of policies but also cultivating a harmonious and cooperative political environment. As Benue State looks forward to more significant developments in 2023, the governor’s commitment to work and unity is a promising sign of progress and stability.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, located in the middle belt of Nigeria, is known as the “Food Basket of the Nation” due to its rich agricultural resources.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) is one of the major political parties in Nigeria.
- Benue State has a diverse cultural composition, with several ethnic groups, including the Tiv, Idoma, and Igede.
- The state plays a significant role in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, contributing a large portion of the country’s food supply.
- Benue State has been at the forefront of addressing farmer-herder conflicts, a significant regional issue.