Benue Tribunal Confirms Governor Alia’s Election Victory

The Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has validated the election of Governor Hyacinth Alia from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The tribunal rejected the petition presented by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Titus Uba.
They had contested the election results from March 18, but the tribunal deemed it lacked the jurisdiction to address the matter.
Justice Ibrahim Karaye, the chairman of the three-judge panel, stated that the issues raised were pre-election matters, as outlined in section 285 of the Electoral Act.
The tribunal’s decision was based on the belief that the petitioner should have addressed concerns about Governor Alia’s qualifications and allegations against his deputy, Sam Ode, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Federal High Court.
The latter had previously dismissed the petitioner’s suit.
In March, the election results from INEC showed that Alia secured 473,933 votes, while his closest competitor, Uba, garnered 223,913 votes.
Editorial:
Upholding Governor Hyacinth Alia’s election by the Benue State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal is a significant moment in the state’s political landscape. The decision underscores the importance of following due processes and legal channels when contesting election results.
While every party has the right to challenge outcomes they deem questionable, ensuring that such challenges are grounded in legal frameworks is crucial.
The tribunal’s emphasis on jurisdiction and the nature of the issues raised serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in election petitions. It’s essential for political parties and their candidates to be well-versed in the legal intricacies of the electoral process.
This ensures that their grievances are addressed appropriately and strengthens the democratic process.
For the people of Benue, the tribunal’s decision brings closure to the election saga. It’s now imperative for all stakeholders to focus on governance and the pressing issues facing the state.
Did You Know?
- Benue State, often called the “Food Basket of the Nation”, is a central agricultural hub in Nigeria.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are Nigeria’s most prominent political parties.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) oversees elections in Nigeria.
- The Electoral Act provides the legal framework for conducting elections in Nigeria.
- Makurdi is the capital city of Benue State and plays a central role in the state’s administrative and economic activities.