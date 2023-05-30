Biden Pledges Backing for Tinubu on Economic Growth and Security

United States President Joe Biden has committed to backing Nigeria’s newly inaugurated President, Bola Tinubu, particularly in the critical economic growth and security sectors.
Biden committed via a statement issued on Monday, expressing felicitations towards Tinubu. Recall that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were sworn into their respective offices by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola.
Reiterating the willingness of his administration to cooperate with Tinubu, the US President highlighted the need to bolster the bond between the United States and Nigeria.
“On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President. I am eager to continue our joint efforts with President Tinubu to foster economic growth, enhance security, and uphold respect for human rights,” Biden said.
Biden expressed confidence in the vibrant link between the two nations, noting that the US will maintain close relations with Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.
“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is intertwined with the world’s success. It is incumbent on elected leaders to demonstrate to their citizens that democracy can indeed fulfil their needs. The United States will persist in working in tandem with Nigeria, as a friend and ally, to forge a more tranquil and affluent future for our global community,” he added.
Editorial
The US-Nigeria Synergy: A Promising Landscape for Nigeria’s Progress
The commitment from United States President Joe Biden to back President Bola Tinubu’s government in areas of economic growth and security holds profound significance for Nigeria.
This international support promises to provide an impetus to the new administration’s efforts to confront the nation’s challenges and advance its development agenda.
It’s undeniable that there are sceptics who may see this pledge as a diplomatic courtesy rather than a promise of tangible support. They might contend that actions speak louder than words, and only time will tell if this backing will materialise.
Yet, the assurance of cooperation from a global superpower like the United States cannot be dismissed. It represents an opportunity for Nigeria to leverage this international support to address its key issues, particularly economic growth and security.
This partnership has the potential to foster knowledge exchange, aid in capacity building and provide assistance in policy formulation and implementation.
As we welcome this international pledge of support, remember our collective responsibility as citizens. Our role in holding the government accountable and ensuring the implementation of policies is critical.
This is our chance to amplify our voices and demand transparency, inclusivity and progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is the 7th most populous country in the world.
- President Bola Tinubu is the 16th President of Nigeria.
- The United States is one of Nigeria’s largest trading partners.
- Nigeria’s economy is the largest in Africa by GDP.
