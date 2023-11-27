Bishop Kukah Raises Alarm Over Judiciary’s Political Entanglement

Bishop Matthew Kukah of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese has expressed deep concern over the increasing involvement of the Nigerian judiciary in political matters. His remarks came during his keynote address at the 8th House of Justice Summit in Kaduna. The summit, themed ‘Electoral Accountability and Democratic Stability,’ provided a platform for Kukah to voice his unease about the judiciary’s current trajectory.
Kukah lamented the judiciary’s descent into the political arena, stating, “I am saddened by the fact that the judiciary has now found itself being sucked into politics.” He emphasized the importance of learning from electoral experiences to prepare for future contests, underscoring the unintended consequences that often arise from elections.
Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th National Assembly, echoed Kukah’s sentiments. He advocated for judicial reforms to protect those presiding over electoral cases from potential compromise. Sani also urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate an electoral reform program ahead of the next general elections, stressing the need to correct past mistakes and chart a path forward for the country.
Sani highlighted Tinubu’s history as a pro-democracy activist and the flawed nature of the election that brought him to power. He argued that Tinubu has a duty to the nation to initiate necessary electoral reforms for the 2027 election. Additionally, Sani called for judicial reforms to restore public faith in the judiciary, which, alongside the executive and legislative branches, is losing the people’s trust.
General Zamani Lekwot (retd.), a former military governor of Rivers State, contributed to the discussion by stating that democratic stability is impossible without equity, justice, and respect for the electorate’s votes. He pointed out that the instability in Nigeria’s democracy stems from the gross abuse of rules by key actors, particularly the elites.
Gloria Ballason, CEO of House of Justice, emphasized the organization’s commitment to discussing and finding solutions to contemporary issues in Nigeria and across Africa.
Editorial
The concerns raised by Bishop Matthew Kukah at the 8th House of Justice Summit regarding the judiciary’s entanglement in politics are a clarion call for introspection and action within Nigeria’s democratic framework. The judiciary, traditionally seen as the bastion of impartiality and justice, finding itself mired in political controversies, is a worrying development that threatens the very fabric of our democratic society.
We assert that the independence of the judiciary is paramount to the health of any democracy. When judicial impartiality is compromised, it undermines public confidence in the entire democratic process. The judiciary’s role is to act as a check and balance within the government, ensuring that all actions, including those of elected officials, adhere to the rule of law. Its entanglement in politics, therefore, represents a significant step back in our democratic journey.
The call for judicial reforms by Senator Shehu Sani is timely and necessary. Ensuring that those presiding over electoral cases are insulated from political influence is crucial for maintaining the integrity of our electoral process. President Bola Tinubu, given his background in the pro-democracy movement, has a unique opportunity and responsibility to lead these reforms. By initiating changes that strengthen the judiciary’s independence and the electoral process, he can leave a lasting legacy that will benefit Nigeria for generations to come.
The need for electoral reforms cannot be overstated. The recent elections, marred by allegations of irregularities, highlight the urgent need for a system that is transparent, fair, and reflective of the people’s will. The government must work tirelessly to restore public faith in the electoral process, ensuring that every vote counts and is counted correctly.
The judiciary’s entanglement in politics is a symptom of deeper issues within our democratic system. Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from all branches of government, civil society, and the citizenry. It is only through collective action and commitment to democratic principles that we can ensure the stability and prosperity of our nation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s judiciary system was influenced by the British legal system during colonial times, and it still retains many aspects of English common law.
- The Nigerian Constitution guarantees judicial independence, but in practice, this independence is often challenged by political pressures.
- Nigeria has a three-tier judicial system, comprising the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the High Court.
- The Nigerian judiciary has played a pivotal role in landmark decisions that have shaped the country’s political landscape.
- Judicial corruption in Nigeria has been a persistent issue, with several high-profile cases in recent years highlighting the need for comprehensive judicial reforms.