Buhari Accepts Declaration of Assets Form from Code of Conduct Bureau Chairman

- President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Declaration of Assets Form from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Chairman, Prof. Isah Mohammed.
- The Form was presented at the presidential villa in Abuja.
- This is a constitutional requirement for public office holders upon assumption and exit from office.
News Story
President Muhammadu Buhari was handed the Declaration of Assets Form on Friday in an exercise fulfilling constitutional obligations.
The handover was conducted by Prof. Isah Mohammed, Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).
The official presentation occurred at the presidential villa in Abuja.
As the Constitution mandates, all public office holders must declare their assets at two critical moments during their term – when they initially assume the position and when they are set to exit from office.
Editorial
A crucial but often understated aspect of public office is accountability and transparency. President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent receipt of the Declaration of Assets Form from Prof. Isah Mohammed, the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), underscores this very principle.
The formal handover is more than a formality – it’s a symbolic reminder of the transparency required in the corridors of power.
The opposition might argue that it is merely a formality, a box-ticking exercise devoid of real impact. True, a form in itself cannot curtail corruption or guarantee transparency.
But, the issue is not about the Form but rather the idea it embodies – the public declaration of assets sets a precedent for accountability.
It is essential to see this act as the first step in a series of actions promoting transparency.
This mere formality can pave the way for adopting more stringent measures like an open public ledger of assets, regular auditing, and penalties for non-compliance.
Furthermore, these symbolic gestures carry much weight in Nigeria, where corruption has often reared its ugly head within public offices. The key lies in not letting this declaration remain a mere symbolic gesture but using it as a stepping stone towards achieving higher standards of transparency and accountability.
Did You Know?
- The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) was established in 1989.
- The primary responsibility of the CCB is to ensure public officials maintain high integrity.
- The CCB is also tasked with checking corruption within public offices.
- It’s a constitutional requirement in Nigeria for public officeholders to declare their assets.
- Public officeholders receive the Declaration of Assets Form at the beginning and end of their term.
