News Story
During the Investiture Ceremony in Abuja, outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari granted the national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic (GCFR) to his successor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The prestigious GCFR honour is part of the Investiture Ceremony for the President-Elect and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.
Buhari, who will hand over the presidential mantle on May 29, has managed several inaugural events while simultaneously fulfilling his office’s official duties. The pressure has been evident, with the President confessing to his struggle with the weight of the obligations.
At a recent event organised by the Armed Forces in his honour, President Buhari was joined by prominent figures, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Defense, Major General Salihi Magashi; the Chief of Defense Staff General Lucky Irabor and the Service Chiefs.
Before this, the President inaugurated the new Nigerian Customs Service headquarters in the Maitama District of the FCT and virtually launched six other projects across the nation. Furthermore, he presided over an extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that extended from midday till late evening.
Editorial
GCFR Honour for Tinubu: Buhari’s Closing Act of Statecraft
The conferment of the national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Federal Republic (GCFR) on incoming President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari signifies an essential tradition of recognising service to the nation.
Critics might argue that such honours are merely symbolic, yet they serve as vital affirmations of a functioning democracy where power transitions peacefully.
An evident strain has marked President Buhari’s final days as he juggles inaugural events with his existing official duties. His candid admission of his struggle with the pressure humanises the often faceless nature of governance, shedding light on the realities of holding high office. Nevertheless, his dedication to ensuring a smooth transition process should be commended.
This occasion not only elevates the incoming President but also reinforces the continuity of leadership. The conferment of the GCFR honour is not just an official ceremony but a symbol of a peaceful transition and a demonstration of the maturity of Nigeria’s democratic process.
In this light, we call on the incoming administration to uphold the ideals represented by this honour, commit to serving the nation diligently, and continue the efforts to enhance democratic practices.
Did You Know?
- The Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) is the highest honour bestowed on a Nigerian by the country.
- The honour is typically given to presidents, former presidents, and president-elects.
- Nigeria has a history of peaceful power transitions, reinforcing the democratic stability of the country.
