Buhari Commends 9th NASS as one of Nigeria’s Most Fruitful Legislatures

- President Muhammadu Buhari highlights the 9th National Assembly as one of the most productive in Nigeria’s legislative history.
- The President thanked the 9th National Assembly for supporting his administration’s efforts.
- Buhari affirmed his commitment to an independent National Assembly, allowing it to form its leadership and agenda.
- The President refrained from meddling in legislative affairs, promoting mutual respect and collaboration.
- Buhari praises Nigeria’s teeming youth population as the nation’s greatest asset, emphasising the need for more investment in human capacity development.
President Muhammadu Buhari, hailing the 9th National Assembly, declares it as one of the most productive in the annals of Nigeria’s legislative body. He commends their exceptional output and outcome during his address on Thursday at the inauguration of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies’ permanent site in Abuja.
“The 9th Assembly has demonstrated exceptional dedication, making it one of the most efficient in terms of output and outcome,” Buhari affirms.
The President expresses his deep gratitude to the 9th National Assembly for their unwavering support, aiding him in delivering on his pledges to Nigerians.
Buhari observes, “Once again, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the National Assembly leadership for supporting me in delivering on my promises to Nigerians.”
However, the President underlines his commitment to an independent legislative body, stating that he refrained from intervening in legislative matters throughout his tenure.
He says, “Since my election in 2015, I have been an advocate for an independent National Assembly — one capable of selecting its leadership and shaping its agenda in line with the All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto.”
Praising Nigeria’s substantial natural resources and vibrant youth population, Buhari identifies the people as the nation’s primary asset.
“Our teeming youth population is our most valuable resource, providing the labour we need to industrialise and expand our economy. This highlights the urgency for increased investment in human capacity development,” says the President.
Editorial A New Age for Legislative Productivity in Nigeria?
In a special commendation, President Muhammadu Buhari recently lauded the 9th National Assembly as one of the most productive in Nigeria’s legislative history. This recognition highlights the often-overlooked role of the legislature in our democracy.
Acknowledging an opposing viewpoint, critics may argue that the legislative arm has often been the subject of contention, with allegations of inefficiency and corruption. However, the praises showered by the President seem to paint a different, more optimistic picture of a legislative body that has effectively supported his administration.
While we appreciate the President’s words, we must go beyond mere words to verify their substance.
Let’s look at the laws passed, the debates, and the checks and balances carried out by the 9th National Assembly.
Only then can we truly appreciate their productivity?
This discussion also brings the importance of an independent legislative body to the forefront. The President expressed commitment to the independence of the National Assembly — allowing it to decide its leadership and align its agenda with the APC manifesto — demonstrating an appreciation for democratic principles.
This kind of respect and collaboration between the executive and legislative arms fosters a healthy democratic environment.
Nigeria’s youth population, highlighted by the President as our greatest asset, deserves special attention. We cannot continue to rely solely on our natural resources. Investing in human capacity development — notably, our vibrant youth — is a step in the right direction.
However, more concrete steps are needed to realise this demographic’s potential fully.
Our leaders in power must push for increased budgetary allocation to education and skills development programmes. In addition, policies promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among youth should also be top priorities.
This is not a call to action but a summons for a shift in perspective and policy.
As engaged citizens, we must take the time to understand and appraise our legislative body’s work.
Furthermore, we should champion and support the development of our human resources, especially our youth.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria is a bicameral legislature formed in 1999, composed of a Senate and a House of Representatives.
- The 9th National Assembly was inaugurated on June 11, 2019, with Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House.
- The Nigerian legislative body has a constitutional mandate to make laws for the peace, order, and good government of the Federation.
- According to UN estimates, Nigeria’s population is youthful, with over 60% under 24.
- As per a World Bank study, investing in human capacity development, particularly youth can increase GDP per capita by up to 23%.
