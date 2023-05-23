Buhari Confident of Tinubu Upholding Legacy, Supporting Nigerian Navy

Article Summary
News Story
Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed faith in the incoming administration of President-elect Bola Tinubu. He believes that Tinubu will uphold the positive strides made during his term. Furthermore, he expects that the President-elect will continue to provide critical support to the Nigerian Navy.
The President shared these views during the Presidential Fleet Review on Monday at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos. He commended the display of naval assets and the combat readiness of the Nigerian military.
President Buhari tweeted, “The incoming administration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will continue to provide crucial support to the Nigerian Navy, maintaining the positive trajectory achieved during his own tenure.”
The President also spoke highly of the significant reduction in piracy over the past seven years. This achievement led to Nigeria’s removal from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy-prone countries in March 2022.
Buhari appreciated the utilization of technology in maritime security, which improved the intelligence-driven deployment of naval ships and increased their effectiveness. Furthermore, he hailed the diligent prosecution of MT HEROIC IDUN, apprehended for attempting to load crude oil without authorization offshore Bonny in August 2022.
During the Fleet Review, the President inaugurated several additions to the Navy’s fleet. This included a new helicopter, NN410, manufactured in Italy, and the landing ship transport NNS KADA, constructed in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Editorial
The Transition of Power: A Nod to Continuity
President Muhammadu Buhari’s public endorsement of President-elect Bola Tinubu to uphold his administration’s gains presents a hopeful narrative for Nigeria’s future. This vote of confidence, particularly regarding support for the Nigerian Navy, clearly affirms the continued commitment to strengthening our nation’s security apparatus.
While critics might raise questions about the outgoing President’s evaluation of his tenure as a “positive trajectory,” it’s worth acknowledging the accomplishments in the maritime sector. The significant reduction in piracy incidents and subsequent removal from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy-prone countries is an achievement that should not be overlooked.
However, the task ahead for the incoming administration is enormous. The expectation is not only to maintain these gains but also to build on them. How, then, might President-elect Tinubu accomplish this?
Investment in advanced technology increased training and capacity building, and forging partnerships for information sharing could be critical strategies. Bolstering the Navy’s capabilities should also be on the agenda, especially in indigenous production and shipbuilding for export purposes.
The endorsement from President Buhari is valuable, but President-elect Tinubu must now prove that he can exceed these expectations. His administration must hit the ground running and deliver on the mandate of the Nigerian people, from strengthening national security to advancing economic development and social welfare.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Navy is one of the largest in Africa, with thousands of personnel and a broad range of vessels.
- Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, where Nigerian waters are located, accounts for over 90% of maritime kidnappings worldwide.
- In 2021, Nigeria became the first West African country to build and launch a naval warship.
- The Nigerian Navy’s key roles include defending Nigeria’s maritime territory and contributing to national security.
- The Nigerian Navy has a fleet of over 200 vessels, including patrol boats, frigates, and offshore patrol vessels.
