Buhari Reflects on Presidency: “I Don’t Miss Much”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, in a candid revelation, expressed little nostalgia for his time as Nigeria’s head of state. In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Television Authority, Buhari responded to a question about what he misses from his presidency by saying, “Miss? I don’t think I miss much.”
This statement was part of a promotional clip for the interview shared by the NTA on its X (formerly Twitter) handle. Buhari, who left office on May 29, 2023, reflected on his tenure months before handing over power. He admitted feeling that his best efforts were insufficient for Nigerians, saying, “I believe I’m trying my best, but still my best is not good enough. I wonder if I am going to miss much. I think I’m being harassed.”
The full-length interview, marking Buhari’s first since leaving office, is scheduled to air at 10:30 pm on Monday. It promises to offer more insights into his perspectives and experiences during his presidency.
Editorial
Muhammadu Buhari’s recent remarks about not missing the presidency much are revealing and warrant a deeper examination of the pressures and challenges faced by national leaders. Buhari’s tenure was marked by significant challenges, including economic struggles, security issues, and public dissatisfaction. His admission of feeling harassed and his efforts not being good enough for Nigerians is a candid reflection of the immense burden that comes with such a high office.
As editors, we believe that Buhari’s reflections offer an opportunity for a broader discussion on the expectations placed on national leaders and the realities of governance. The public must understand the complexities and limitations leaders face in effecting change. This understanding can foster a more realistic and constructive engagement between the government and its citizens.
We also see this as a moment for future leaders to learn from Buhari’s experiences. It highlights the importance of effective communication, transparency, and the need for leaders to be adaptable and responsive to the needs of their people. The challenges faced by Buhari should serve as lessons for those aspiring to lead, emphasizing the need for resilience, empathy, and a commitment to continuous improvement.
Did You Know?
- Buhari’s Tenure: Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023, facing various national challenges.
- Leadership Pressures: National leaders often face immense pressures and scrutiny, impacting their personal and professional lives.
- Public Expectations: The expectations of citizens from their leaders can be high, sometimes leading to a disconnect between public perception and the realities of governance.
- Governance Challenges: Effective governance involves navigating complex issues, including economic policies, security, and public welfare.
- Post-Presidency Reflections: Former leaders often provide valuable insights into their tenure, offering future governance and leadership lessons.