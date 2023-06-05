Buhari Spurns Yari and Other Candidates, Backing Akpabio for 10th Senate Presidency

In the run-up to the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio’s aspiration for the Senate Presidency appears to have gained momentum.
This follows the recent endorsement from former President, Muhammadu Buhari, urging Abdulaziz Yari, the ex-Governor of Zamfara State, and others to adhere to the party’s stance on zoning presiding offices in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
Senator Abdulaziz Yari’s quest to secure the Presidency of the 10th Senate suffered a significant blow as Buhari outrightly dismissed his bid for the country’s third most influential position.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) previously declared its support for Senator Godswill Akpabio alongside three other prominent figures for the prime roles in the National Assembly. However, this caused a stir within the party ranks and sparked widespread condemnation and protest nationwide.
Despite the controversy, Buhari has reportedly snubbed Yari during a meeting seeking endorsement, expressing his discontent over Yari’s disregard for the sensitive nature of the country’s state of affairs.
Editorial
In Pursuit of Unity: Akpabio’s Potential Senate Presidency
As we approach the dawn of the 10th National Assembly, the political landscape takes a new turn with Senator Godswill Akpabio’s potential ascent to the Senate Presidency. This unexpected turn of events is a stark reminder of the inherent unpredictability of political tides and the ensuing ripples they send through society.
Notwithstanding the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari, urging party members to respect the APC’s decision on zoning presiding offices, resistance against these appointments remains evident. Perhaps this resistance indicates the perceived imbalance in the allocation of these presiding offices.
One cannot overlook the outcry against the APC’s decision to allocate two of the six presiding offices to a single zone, neglecting North Central and sparking widespread debate.
In challenging Yari’s ambition, Buhari’s stance sends a clear message: political pursuits should not undermine the legislature’s independence or disregard our nation’s fragile state. This observation resonates with the ethos of democratic principles.
It is a compelling reminder of the need for all political parties to act responsibly, preserving the stability and unity of our country above personal ambition.
While we recognise the validity of objections, the heart of this debate is less about individual ambitions and more about the integrity and unity of the nation. Therefore, a balance must be struck. Ensuring representation of all zones in presiding offices could maintain this balance, fostering national unity and inclusiveness in our political discourse.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a bicameral legislature comprising the Senate and the House of Representatives. This structure is a legacy of British colonial rule.
- The Senate President holds the third-highest political position in Nigeria, following the President and Vice President.
- The 9th Senate had 109 members, representing the 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.
- Zoning, a strategy Nigerian political parties use, seeks to ensure equitable distribution of political offices amongst the geopolitical zones.
