Buhari Stunned by Enduring Corruption Despite Anti-graft Efforts, Presidency Affirms

President Muhammadu Buhari is bewildered by the persistent corruption in Nigeria, despite his administration’s relentless efforts to eradicate the problem, the Presidency revealed yesterday.
However, it also emphasized that the President is untainted by scandal and holds no accounts funded by corrupt practices anywhere in the world.
Garba Shehu, the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, expressed these sentiments during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast program, Sunrise Daily.
He said, “The President is equally perplexed by the fact that individuals who should be behind bars are flaunting their Rolls-Royces and private jets.”
Shehu clarified that the constitution empowers the President or the Executive branch to investigate and prosecute suspected individuals involved in corrupt practices. However, once these cases are brought to court, it is the court’s responsibility to determine guilt or innocence.
Shehu noted that under President Buhari’s leadership, high-ranking officials in Nigeria’s parliament and judiciary have been prosecuted for corruption-related charges.
“The third highest person in the Executive arm of government is still on trial,” he added.
The presidential aide emphasized that President Buhari, devoid of illicit bank accounts filled with corrupt earnings, remains above reproach.
He expressed confidence in his principal’s integrity, asserting,
“As his spokesperson, I sleep peacefully knowing that no one can accuse the President of having hidden millions. That’s not Buhari; he is well above scandal.”
With less than two weeks remaining in his eight-year, two-term tenure, President Buhari, 80, will hand over the reins of power to President-elect Bola Tinubu.
However, it’s noteworthy that during Buhari’s administration, Nigeria’s position on the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International in January 2023 dipped to 154 out of 180 countries.
Editorial Note: Tackling Corruption – A Herculean Task
The enduring issue of corruption in Nigeria, even in the face of relentless efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to curb it, raises significant concerns about the efficacy of our anti-graft measures.
The President’s bewilderment, as expressed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, mirrors the sentiment of many Nigerians who are equally baffled by the persistent high-level corruption.
The Buhari administration has made strides in prosecuting high-profile individuals implicated in corrupt practices, including officials from the nation’s parliament and judiciary.
However, the persistence of corruption, as evidenced by the country’s ranking on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, indicates that much more needs to be done.
While the executive branch can investigate and prosecute, the onus lies on the court to determine guilt or innocence. Herein lies the need for a more effective and practical judicial system to ensure speedy trials and stringent punishments for culprits.
As we anticipate the transition of power to President-elect Bola Tinubu, the incoming administration must prioritize anti-corruption measures. The task is to continue the fight against corruption and reassess and amplify efforts to tackle this systemic issue.
The government should bolster the autonomy and capacity of anti-corruption institutions, improve transparency in public finances, and promote a culture of ethics and integrity in public service.
Only through such comprehensive measures can we hope to see a significant decline in corruption, paving the way for a more prosperous and just Nigeria.
Did you know?
- Nigeria’s score on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index has fluctuated over the years, indicating the ongoing challenge of combating corruption.
- In the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index, Nigeria scored 26 out of 100. The country’s score decreased to 25 in 2021.
- Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly recovered over N794 billion ($2.1 billion) between 2015 and 2018 from corruption-related cases.
At Yohaig NG, we understand the importance of keeping our readers updated with the latest Naija news.
We strive to deliver comprehensive coverage of the most relevant issues, encouraging our readers to stay informed and engaged.
Feel free to leave a comment and share your thoughts on the ongoing corruption issue in Nigeria.