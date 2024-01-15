Bwala Defends Support for Tinubu, Denies Betraying Atiku

Daniel Bwala, the former spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in the February 2023 election, has dismissed claims that his support for President Bola Tinubu constitutes a betrayal of Atiku. Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, Bwala, a PDP chieftain, emphasized, “It’s absolute nonsense for somebody to say because I said I will support President Bola Tinubu, therefore, I betrayed Atiku.”
Bwala recently expressed his commitment to supporting the Tinubu-led administration, even hinting at a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). After a meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Bwala stated, “I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody.” He added, “If supporting him will take me to APC, so be it.”
During his interview, Bwala revealed that both his visits to Tinubu, before and after the election, were known to Atiku, whom he had informed on both occasions. “I informed Atiku Abubakar I was going to see the President. After seeing the President, I informed him (Atiku) that I had just seen him, and he replied, ‘Thanks, Daniel, for notifying me.’” he said.
Bwala, who remains a PDP member, pointed out that his situation was not unique, as some PDP state governors supported the President. He likened his role as the PDP presidential candidate’s spokesman to that of a salesman tasked with promoting a product and demarketing competitors.
Recalling his visit to President Tinubu, Bwala shared that the President appreciated his criticism and views on governance. “When I walked in, he first said, ‘Daniel Bwala, it’s nice to see you. I’ve been following your interviews and even your tweets about your opinion of issues of government. And I must say you’re one of the most intelligent young men, very articulate and respectful in your duty’s conduct,” Bwala quoted Tinubu.
Bwala had initially left the APC when Tinubu chose ex-Borno governor Kashim Shettima, a Muslim, as his running mate. He then joined Atiku’s campaign, who had selected a Christian, ex-Delta governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate. Bwala noted that President Tinubu regretted his departure from the party, assuring that he (Tinubu) “didn’t represent the character of somebody that would use religion to disenfranchise people.”
Editorial:
Daniel Bwala’s decision to support President Bola Tinubu, despite being a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, raises important questions about political loyalty and the dynamics of Nigerian politics. Bwala’s stance, which he defends as a personal choice rather than a betrayal, reflects Nigeria’s complex political affiliations and ideologies.
In a political landscape often characterized by shifting allegiances, Bwala’s move is a reminder that individual beliefs and convictions can sometimes transcend party lines. His willingness to support a president from a rival party suggests a focus on governance and national interest over strict party loyalty. This approach, while controversial, can be seen as a call for a more issue-based and less partisan political culture in Nigeria.
However, such decisions are not without their criticisms. They can be perceived as opportunistic or indicative of a lack of steadfastness to one’s party principles. Political figures must balance their convictions with the expectations and ideologies of the parties they represent. This balance is essential to maintain their supporters’ trust and the political system’s integrity.
As Nigeria continues to evolve democratically, the actions of leaders like Bwala offer an opportunity for reflection on the nature of political commitment and the importance of prioritizing national over party interests. It calls for a more mature political discourse where differences in opinion and cross-party collaborations are not immediately seen as betrayals but as part of a healthy democratic process.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria operates a multi-party system, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) being the two major parties.
- Political cross-carpeting, where politicians switch parties, is common in Nigerian politics.
- Personal, regional, and ethnic considerations often influence party loyalty in Nigeria.
- Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999 after a long period of military dictatorship, and since then, the country has been working to strengthen its democratic institutions.
- The role of spokespersons in Nigerian political campaigns is crucial, as they communicate the party’s message and counter opposition narratives.