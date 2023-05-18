Christian Collective Calls for Secretary to Government Role to be Given to a Christian

The Arewa Young Christian Forum of Nigeria, a group of Christian youths, has made a public appeal to the incoming President, Bola Tinubu, to consider a Christian candidate for the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) role in his impending administration, post-May 29, 2023.
The Christian lobbying group, based in the northern part of the country, specifically put forward the name of Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong, who hails from the North-Central zone, as the ideal successor to the current SGF, Boss Mustapha.
During a press briefing in Kaduna on Wednesday, Agada Nathaniel, Chairman of the group, emphasized the need for adequate representation from the Southwest and Northeast, proposing that a Christian should fill the SGF position from the North-Central region.
Nathaniel expressed this as a plea for balanced representation, underlining the principles of fairness, equity, and justice.
The group chairman further suggested that due to Lalong’s past role as the Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign organization, he should be accorded the position of the SGF.
Nathaniel highlighted the benefit of this appointment stating, “The implication of the appointment of Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, as the SGF is that it would create the much-needed political and religious balance in the governance structure in Nigeria.”
The conference, built around the theme ‘Setting An Agenda For Renewed Hope Bureaucracy And The Tinubu Presidency,’ saw Nathaniel elaborate on the group’s focus on fostering transparency, equity, and justice.
Furthermore, Nathaniel addressed the current concern surrounding the Muslim-Muslim leadership and the clamour for Christian representation in the government’s structure.
The group underscored the role of the SGF as the “engine room of government”, responsible for coordinating and monitoring the implementation of government policies and programs.
Given this significant role, the group urges the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider their proposal in light of promoting inclusivity in governance.
They believe this move will inspire hope in Nigerians, now and in the future.
Editor’s Take: Striving for Balance in Leadership – A Call for Religious Equity in Governance
The plea by the Arewa Young Christian Forum of Nigeria for the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) position to be held by a Christian in President-elect Bola Tinubu’s incoming administration strikes a chord in the heart of democratic Nigeria.
This request echoes a broader demand for equity and fairness in our nation’s leadership.
The State of Affairs and a Cry for Inclusion
The political fabric of Nigeria, as it stands, has led to this call for equal representation. The group’s proposition comes against the backdrop of what is perceived as a skewed representation in the leadership hierarchy, with a Muslim-Muslim composition of the President and Vice President. This has spurred agitation for the inclusion of Christians in the governance structure.
“The SGF also serves as a front-line advisory institution of the presidency. Given that the South West and the North East have been adequately represented, it behooves that the North Central region should be given the slot of the SGF in the spirit of equity.”
The Path to a Balanced Leadership
The truth remains that equitable representation is fundamental to the principles of democracy and fairness that Nigeria holds dear. However, the focus should not merely be on religious lines.
Our great nation needs leaders of competence, regardless of their religious affiliations.
Yet, the call for a Christian from the North Central region to hold the SGF role has merit when considering the current governance structure.
This move could foster the sense of unity and inclusiveness the country needs.
Action Beyond Words
In light of this, the onus is on the APC leadership and the incoming administration to take a step towards inclusiveness. However, it is not enough to merely acknowledge these pleas; concrete steps must be taken.
The appointment of a Christian of North Central origin in Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, as the SGF, as proposed, could be one such step towards achieving balance and quelling the unrest amongst the populace.
A New Dawn of Inclusive Governance
It is high time Nigeria moved towards a more balanced and inclusive governance structure.
As we continue to observe developments, let us not forget the need to hold our leaders accountable and push for fair representation in governance.
This is not merely about the SGF position but a broader call for equity and inclusion in the leadership of our country.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has a diverse religious landscape, with about 50% of the population being Muslim, 48% Christian, and 2% adhering to other religions or no religion.
- The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was established in Nigeria in 1960.
- The SGF plays a significant role in the country’s administration, coordinating the activities of government ministries and departments.
Why Yohaig NG?
Discovering the essence of Nigerian news has never been more accessible, thanks to Yohaig NG.
Yohaig is your one-stop destination for the latest Naija news that matters to you.
Our primary goal is to inform you of accurate and timely news stories nationwide.
We value the voices of our readers.
We welcome your thoughts and comments on our news stories, editorials, and articles.
Your opinions matter to us, and we want to hear from you.
Engage with us, and let’s start a meaningful conversation today!