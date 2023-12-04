Claims of Unauthorized Signing in Akeredolu’s Govt Emerge

Kayode Ajulo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has raised severe allegations on a recent episode of Arise Television’s’ Morning Show, claiming that certain officials in the administration of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu are signing documents in the governor’s name during his illness. Ajulo, the Principal Partner of Kayode Ajulo & Co. Castle of Law, expressed concerns over the constitutional implications of these actions.
Ajulo pointed out that the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has not been constitutionally empowered to take over, leading to a power vacuum allegedly exploited by some officials. He stated, “I have reliable information as a lawyer. Several commissioners, about five, sent memos to the governor, and they all returned with approvals. The approvals show notable disparities compared to the governor’s when he was well.”
The lawyer called for applying the doctrine of necessity, allowing the deputy governor to assume power until the governor’s return. He argued that there was an assumption of the governor’s incapacity, and the only way to counter this was to present Governor Akeredolu in person.
Ajulo also highlighted the need for other security agencies to investigate matters such as the alleged missing N7.5 billion in the state, questioning who authorized such transactions.
This development follows the recent intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the state’s leadership crisis, urging opposing factions to seek peace and maintain the status quo. Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa has pledged to unite all factions and move past previous conflicts, as advised by the President.
Editorial
The allegations made by Kayode Ajulo regarding unauthorized document signing in Governor Akeredolu’s administration are profoundly concerning and highlight a critical issue in governance – the need for transparency and accountability. These claims, if true, not only undermine the democratic process but also threaten the trust between the government and its citizens.
We believe that it is essential for the rule of law to prevail in such situations. The deputy governor, constitutionally the next in line, should be empowered to fulfil his duties in the governor’s absence. This ensures continuity in governance and upholds the constitutional framework that guides our democracy.
The alleged financial irregularities, such as the missing N7.5 billion, require a thorough investigation. Transparency in financial dealings is a cornerstone of good governance, and any deviation from this principle must be addressed promptly and decisively.
In these challenging times, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including the government, opposition, and civil society, to work together to uphold the principles of democracy and good governance. Let us strive for a system where transparency, accountability, and the rule of law are ideals and realities.
Did You Know?
- In southwestern Nigeria, Ondo State is known for its rich culture and history, including the famous Ondo Kingdom.
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, with power divided between the central government and 36 states.
- The concept of a deputy governor assuming power in the absence of the governor is rooted in the Nigerian Constitution to ensure continuity of governance.
- Ondo State is a major producer of cocoa, palm oil, and rubber in Nigeria, contributing significantly to thcountry’s’s agricultural sector.
- The state has also made strides in technology and innovation, hosting several tech hubs and startups.