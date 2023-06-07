Clark Supports Southern Christian Leadership for 10th NASS Senate Presidency

As the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly looms on June 13th, former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark, calls for a Southern Christian to be elected as the President of the Senate.
His proposition to the 109 Senators-elect is contained in an open letter issued Friday, highlighting the need for unity-building that was largely eroded during the eight-year tenure of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.
Clark, also the Leader of the Southern and Middlebelt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), criticises Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the erstwhile Governor of Kaduna State, over his supposed assertion that the All Progressives Congress intentionally arranged for a Muslim-Muslim ticket to ensure Islamic dominance in the country’s political administration for the next two decades.
In a video that gained traction last week, El-Rufai is seen claiming that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC, which resulted in President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s leadership, was intentional.
The seasoned statesman recalls the 2014 Constitutional Conference to those who believe religious equilibrium is insignificant in Nigeria’s political scheme. Clark’s letter reflects his concerns over the existing tussle for critical positions in the 10th Senate and its potential to destabilise the country’s fragile peace.
Appealing for the Senate President role to be assigned to a Southern Christian, Clark argues it’s a fair and equitable move. He emphasises that the country’s current leaders – President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola – are all Muslims.
He adds that the likely candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives is also a Muslim.
Clark sharply criticises El-Rufai’s statements on imposing the Islamic religion, terming them “insensitive” and “irresponsible”. He warns that such utterances are seditious and could incite violence.
He urges El-Rufai to study Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to understand Nigeria’s secular nature.
Editorial
Why Balance Matters in Nigeria’s Leadership
In politics, the delicate balance of power is a pivotal factor that serves as a pillar for unity and equitable representation.
As Nigeria looks towards the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the dialogue is shifting towards electing a Southern Christian as the President of the Senate. According to Chief Edwin Clark, this move is not only just, equitable, and fair but also pivotal for rebuilding bridges of unity shattered during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s rule.
The arguments by those who deem religious balance insignificant in Nigeria’s political configuration cannot be overlooked. Yet, the lessons from the 2014 Constitutional Conference underline the value of diverse representation in securing the country’s stability and unity.
Given the current administration, where both the President and Vice President are Muslims, adding a Muslim Senate President would effectively make the leaders of all three arms of government followers of the same religion, creating a potential imbalance.
The previous objection by party leaders to a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency on the grounds of unsuitability is worthy of consideration. The subsequent nomination of Prof Yemi Osinbajo, a Christian, for the position of Vice President was hailed as a step towards achieving balance. Yet, the question remains – what has changed now?
El-Rufai’s alleged plans to impose the Islamic religion on the country for the next 20 years are alarming and verge on treasonous. The notion threatens the fabric of unity in Nigeria, a secular state home to diverse ethnicities.
This potential violation of Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) necessitates urgent attention and criticism.
The solution is not resorting to divisive tactics or inflammatory rhetoric but fostering unity, acceptance, and balance. It is time for the 10th Senate to reflect upon the country’s secular fabric and enact leadership choices that strengthen our unity and reflect the nation’s diverse and multi-religious nature.
Let the leaders be guided by a sense of reason and respect for the diversity that makes Nigeria unique.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria is home to over 200 ethnic groups with unique languages and customs.
- Nigeria is the seventh-most populous country in the world, with an estimated population of 206 million people.
- The country’s population is roughly divided between many Christian and Muslim inhabitants.
- Section 10 of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution forbids adopting any religion as State Religion.
- Nigeria operates a federal system of government, recognising three levels of government: federal, state, and local.
