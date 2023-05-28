Coalition of Northern Groups Firm on Contesting 10th NASS Principal Offices Despite Opposition

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) remains unyielding in its determination to contest for critical roles in the 10th National Assembly (NASS), undeterred by mounting opposition.
The group’s position comes in response to comments from the Secretary of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Bunmi Fasehun, who warned northern politicians against exploiting the situation for leadership roles in the 10th National Assembly.
Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Abdulazeez Suleiman, Spokesperson for CNG, dismissed the OPC’s stance, asserting that the group lacked the authority to intervene in significant national matters, particularly given their non-support of Tinubu during the presidential race.
Suleiman urged President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the demands of the North, arguing that the region had provided him with the most votes in the 2023 general elections.
Elaborating on this point, Suleiman explained that Tinubu garnered more votes from the North West – Nigeria’s most populous geopolitical zone than from his native South West.
He affirmed the North’s commitment to supporting Tinubu’s upcoming administration, tasked with fostering national unity built on justice and honest enterprise principles.
Suleiman condemned any attempts to vilify, dehumanise, profile, or alienate northerners, insisting that such actions were unacceptable. He also criticised regional political opportunists who have capitalised on demonising the North and its values.
Promising to tolerate such provocations no longer, Suleiman declared,
“The North shall henceforth respond to any provocation coin for coin.”
Editorial
Embracing Constructive Discourse: The Road Ahead for the 10th NASS
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) resolute stance on contesting critical positions in the upcoming 10th National Assembly (NASS) has sparked vigorous debate nationwide.
Amidst this political tension, it is crucial to remember the broader goal of fostering national unity and establishing a just society.
While the CNG’s aspiration to secure leadership roles within the NASS is understandable, it’s equally important to recognise that the assembly’s principal offices should be occupied by individuals best equipped for the task, irrespective of their regional affiliations.
Critics of the CNG might argue that their approach could be seen as an attempt to exert dominance or influence outcomes unduly.
However, it’s crucial to acknowledge their perspective, shaped by the belief that their region’s substantial contribution to the elected President’s victory warrants representation in leadership roles.
Nevertheless, the central theme should be competency and capability rather than regional politics.
The pivotal roles within the NASS should be held by individuals who can effectively champion the cause of the people, thereby ensuring the government serves its fundamental purpose – to work in the best interest of the citizens.
It’s also crucial for all groups and factions within our polity to maintain a respectful discourse, avoiding inflammatory language that could potentially sow seeds of division.
We must remember that our strength lies in our unity and diversity.
In moving forward, it is hoped that President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu will ensure a fair and inclusive selection process for principal offices within the NASS, focusing on appointing competent individuals who can effectively further the development of our great nation.
Did You Know?
- The National Assembly of Nigeria, also known as NASS, is a bicameral legislature consisting of the Senate and the House of Representatives.
- Nigeria’s North West region is the most populous geopolitical zone in the country.
- Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect, previously served as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007.
