Cole Resolute on Pursuing Election Petition Despite APC’s Withdrawal in Rivers State

Article Summary
- Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election, has insisted that he will pursue his petition challenging the election results, despite the APC’s withdrawal from the petition.
- Cole made this assurance via his social media handles after the APC withdrew from the petition challenging the victory of Similiayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the election tribunal in Abuja.
- APC chieftain Joe Korka-Waadah accused the Rivers PDP of instigating the APC’s withdrawal from the petition, a claim dismissed by PDP chieftain Ogbonna Nwuke.
News Story
Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial election, has reassured his supporters that his petition challenging the results of the March 18 election remains firm, despite the APC’s withdrawal from the case.
On Monday night, following the APC’s withdrawal from the petition against the victory of Similiayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Rivers State governorship election, Cole confirmed his stance via his social media handles.
He said, “I assure you that our petition remains firm and steadfast, and we will not waiver in our pursuit of justice.”
He further emphasized his commitment to justice and denied any attempts to undermine his efforts.
However, an APC chieftain, Joe Korka-Waadah, alleged that the Rivers PDP had influenced the APC’s withdrawal from the petition challenging Fubara’s victory.
He expressed confidence in the party’s position, saying, “Rivers APC is in court, and Pastor Tonye Cole is willing and able and is standing tall in his quest to redeem the mandate Rivers people gave in that election.”
Responding to these allegations, a PDP chieftain and former Reps member, Ogbonna Nwuke, dismissed the claims as baseless, asserting that Fubara won the election fair and square. He described Cole as a sore loser, advising him to know when to end a fruitless pursuit.
Editorial
The Significance of Tenacity: Tonye Cole and the Pursuit of Justice
In the complex and often contentious world of politics, it’s not uncommon for election results to be disputed. What is remarkable, however, is the resolve with which individuals like Tonye Cole are willing to stand by their principles and fight for what they believe is right.
By publicly affirming his intention to continue his petition despite the APC’s withdrawal, Cole demonstrates a commendable commitment to his supporters and the democratic process.
Moreover, he clarifies that his quest for justice is not merely tied to party politics but is a personal and deeply-rooted belief in the right to fair and free elections.
While it’s important to note that allegations of PDP inducing APC’s withdrawal remain unproven, this development brings to light the need for increased transparency and accountability in the electoral process.
Political parties must uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that all voices are heard and all votes are counted accurately.
Ultimately, the quest for justice is not a race but a marathon.
With tenacity and unwavering dedication, individuals like Tonye Cole remind us of the importance of the democratic process and each citizen’s role in upholding it.