Controversial Election Results from 17 States Accepted by Court in Presidential Race

Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, unyielding in his assertion of victory in the 2023 presidential elections, has on Tuesday provided certified collated ward results from 342 Local Government Areas across 17 states.
These results are enclosed in the EC8B forms from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and have been presented to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja.
The court has admitted evidence from Adamawa, Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Sokoto, Delta, Ekiti, Imo, Kaduna, Oyo, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, and Lagos. Meanwhile, the opposition, INEC, President Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have objected to these results’ admissibility.
The opposition’s legal representatives will express their objections in their closing written arguments.
Despite the opposition’s challenges, the court, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, has admitted all results as evidence. Proceedings have been adjourned till Wednesday when Obi’s team plans to submit collated results from the Ebonyi state.
Obi’s legal representative, Mr Ben Anachebe, expressed satisfaction with the case’s progress, hinting at reducing the number of witnesses initially planned, considering the amount of documentary evidence already provided.
The court’s proceedings have added a new dimension to the contested election result, with Obi challenging Tinubu’s eligibility and qualification for the presidency, citing previous legal issues and allegations. Obi’s petition calls for the cancellation of the election and a new one excluding Tinubu, Shettima, and the APC.
Editorial
The Implications of a Contested Election
The tumult surrounding the 2023 presidential elections, underscored by Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s challenge to President Tinubu’s victory, prompts a deep dive into the current state of Nigeria’s electoral process.
Admittedly, the election process is not immune to flaws and oversights, as evidenced by the conflicting ward results from 17 states. Yet, the integrity of these processes forms the bedrock of a democratic society.
We find ourselves in an electoral impasse with certified collated ward results from hundreds of Local Government Areas presented as evidence of an alleged misstep in the electoral proceedings. The court’s decision to admit these results throws into relief questions about the transparency and integrity of our electoral process.
From the disputed results, one could infer a discrepancy between the INEC’s declared outcome and the ward results presented by Obi.
On the other hand, the objections raised by INEC, President Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress highlight a contrasting viewpoint that insists on the integrity of the initially declared results.
While it’s natural to focus on the high-stakes drama of this presidential dispute, we must not forget the potential ramifications for the country’s political climate. This dispute sows the seeds of public mistrust in the electoral system. Therefore, it is vital that the judiciary, as the arbitrator of justice, approaches this case with the utmost objectivity, fairness, and transparency.
It is incumbent on the court to meticulously examine the collated ward results presented by Obi against the declared results by INEC. The court’s judgement should hinge on which results best align with the principles of free and fair elections as enshrined in our constitution.
Additionally, it is a crucial opportunity for electoral reform. This case’s ambiguities and discrepancies should prompt a reevaluation of our electoral processes. If loopholes exist in the system, they must be addressed to reinforce the credibility and sanctity of our democracy.
This is a juncture for Nigerians to uphold the democratic values that underpin our society. The stakes are high, but so is our commitment to the democratic process. Remain vigilant. Ask questions.
Demand transparency.
Your voice matters in shaping the future of our democracy.
Did you know?
- The 2023 Nigerian presidential election marked the 6th quadrennial election since the end of military rule in 1999.
- Nigeria has a multi-tiered political system with 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and has one of the largest youth populations in the world.
- Nigeria operates a mixed legal system of English common law, Islamic law, and traditional law.
- Nigeria has over 120,000 polling units across the country to facilitate voting.
