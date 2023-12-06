Controversy as Kogi LG Chair Auctions Government Property

In a controversial move, Taofiq Isah, the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area in Kogi State, is alleged to have auctioned properties worth hundreds of millions of naira belonging to the local government. This action comes less than a month before the end of his tenure.
Investigations by Arewa PUNCH revealed that a range of items, including motor vehicles, typewriters, motorcycles, furniture, and cooking utensils, were put up for sale. This move was reportedly in response to the freezing of state and local government accounts by Governor Yahaya Bello.
The items sold allegedly include two Toyota Corolla cars, a Toyota Camry, a Toyota Hummer Hiace Bus, and other vehicles, along with various government valuables like ploughs, harrows, and tractors. The total amount for these sales was reported to be N16,560,000.
Sources close to the local government described the auction as unprecedented in the history of Ijumu Local Government, criticizing it for lacking due process. The local government secretariat is now reportedly empty, with many essential items and vehicles sold off.
In response to these allegations, Isah claimed that the items sold were moribund and of little economic value to the council. His Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Othman Hamidu, stated that a professional auctioneer conducted the sale and that the proceeds were remitted to the local government’s account.
Editorial
The recent allegations surrounding the auction of government properties by Taofiq Isah, Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area in Kogi State, raise significant concerns about governance and accountability. We at Yohaig NG believe that such actions, if true, reflect a disregard for due process and the public trust bestowed upon elected officials.
The sale of government assets, especially in the twilight of an official’s tenure, must be scrutinized to ensure transparency and accountability. The reported auctioning of a wide range of government properties, from vehicles to office equipment, without clear justification or adherence to due process, undermines public confidence in governance.
While the chairman’s claim that the sold items were moribund may have some merit, the manner and timing of the sale are critical. The involvement of a professional auctioneer, as stated by the chairman’s assistant, does not automatically confer legitimacy on the process. Such actions must be legal, ethical, and in the public’s best interest.
The situation in the Ijumu Local Government Area highlights a broader issue in Nigerian politics: the need for more robust mechanisms to ensure that public officials act in the best interest of their constituents, particularly in managing public assets. This incident should prompt a review of policies and procedures governing the disposal of government property to prevent potential abuses.
The allegations against the Ijumu Local Government chairman warrant a thorough investigation. It is crucial for the integrity of public office and the citizens’ trust that elected officials conduct themselves with the utmost transparency and accountability, particularly in managing public resources.
Did You Know?
- Local Government Autonomy in Nigeria: The autonomy of local governments in Nigeria is a subject of ongoing debate, with concerns about the influence of state governments on local administration.
- Asset Management in Government: Effective asset management is crucial to ensure that public resources are used efficiently and for the intended purposes.
- Kogi State’s Political Landscape: Kogi State has a diverse political landscape, with various parties vying for influence and control over local and state governance.
- Public Accountability: Transparency and accountability in the disposal of government assets are essential to prevent corruption and misuse of public resources.
- Governance Challenges in Nigeria: Nigerian local governments often face challenges in governance, including limited resources, political interference, and issues of transparency and accountability.