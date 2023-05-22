Court Declines Request to Televise Live Coverage of Petitions Against Tinubu

Article Summary
- The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja has turned down a request to allow day-to-day proceedings of the petitions aiming to nullify the 2023 presidential election results to be televised.
- This request was brought forward by the two leading candidates challenging the election results.
- The court justified the rejection of the application because no existing regulations or policy directions permit granting such a request.
- Furthermore, the court maintained that allowing cameras into the courtroom is a significant judicial policy that requires legal backing.
- The petitioners, PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi argued that the case is of significant national concern and public interest.
- However, President-elect Tinubu and the APC asked the court to dismiss the application, describing it as abusing the legal process.
News Story
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), located in Abuja, dismissed a request on Monday to permit live television coverage of its daily proceedings on the petitions seeking to overturn the 2023 presidential election results. The Justice Haruna Tsammani-led panel ruled that the application, brought before the court by the primary contenders disputing the election results, lacked merit.
The court stated that it did not possess the regulatory framework or policy direction to grant such a request. It further noted that permitting cameras in the courtroom would constitute a significant judicial policy requiring support from existing law.
Furthermore, Justice Tsammani held that they could not permit actions that may lead to the dramatization of court proceedings, reiterating that the court should act by practising directions and procedures approved by the President of the Court of Appeal.
The court deemed the request based on a sentimental claim beneficial to the electorate rather than being a relief in the presented petitions. The petitioners were also deemed to have failed to demonstrate how televising the proceedings would enhance their case or contribute to the petition’s determination.
The request for live coverage was initially made by PDP’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who placed second in the election and was subsequently supported by Labour Party’s Mr Peter Obi. They argued through their lead lawyers, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, and Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, that their petitions against APC’s Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, declared winner of the election, were matters of huge national concern and public interest.
However, both Tinubu and the APC requested the court to dismiss this application, labelling it an abuse of the legal process. Tinubu, along with Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, accused Atiku of trying to expose the judiciary to public humiliation. They argued that Atiku’s request was unrelated to the petition and solely aimed at wasting the court’s time.
The APC echoed these sentiments, suggesting that allowing the live broadcast would sensationalize the proceedings and distract from the case’s core issues. The party also argued that live coverage would endanger witnesses and potentially incite unrest among the public. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) similarly opposed the live broadcast of the proceedings.
Editorial
Judiciary Transparency vs Legal Decorum: The Debate on Televised Court Proceedings
The rejection by the Presidential Election Petition Court of the request for live coverage of the proceedings in the petitions against President-elect Tinubu presents a complex debate surrounding judicial transparency versus the necessity for legal decorum.
On one hand, supporters of the request argue that the public nature of the case warrants maximum transparency to bolster public confidence in the process and the outcome. On the other hand, critics emphasize the potential risk of turning court proceedings into a spectacle, which might undermine the gravity of the judicial process.
However, this incident highlights an emerging conversation about the role of media in providing increased transparency and accountability in judicial proceedings. As we continue to navigate the changing landscape of technology and its impact on traditional systems, such discussions will likely become more critical and frequent.