Court Dismisses Peter Obi’s Bid to Query INEC Over Election Technology

On Saturday, the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja dismissed an application filed by Labour Party candidate Mr Peter Obi, seeking permission to probe the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the technology used in the general elections.
Obi, who contests the result of the presidential election held on February 25, had requested the court to mandate INEC to respond to 12 specific questions in an interrogatory filed on May 22.
His inquiries focused on the functionality test of the improved technological system purportedly utilized during the elections, including the date of the test and the individuals involved.
Among other things, Obi requested INEC to answer the following questions:
- Who created/deployed the four applications patches/updates to fix the HTTP 500 error that hindered the e-transmission of the presidential election results on February 25, 2023?
- What was the exact time of the technical issue that interrupted the e-transmission of the presidential election result on February 25, 2023?
- When were these technological issues rectified?
- What percentage of the presidential election result was uploaded on the I-Rev on February 25, 2023?
- What percentage of the presidential election result was uploaded on the I-Rev at the time of the declaration of the Presidential election result on March 1, 2023?
- If the Presidential Election and the National Assembly Elections occurred concurrently using the same technological devices, why were there glitches only concerning the Presidential Election?
Obi and his party argued that INEC’s responses would be crucial in determining the petition they filed to challenge the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the presidential election winner.
However, all respondents, including INEC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the APC, asked the court to dismiss the application due to a lack of competence.
The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani unanimously dismissed the application, stating it was submitted outside the pre-hearing period.
Nevertheless, the court permitted Obi and the Labour Party to present two video recordings as evidence.
The videos, produced by Channels Television under subpoena, feature INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and INEC National Commissioner Mr Festus Okoye, ensuring that the election results would be electronically transmitted and viewable by citizens in real-time.
Editorial
Courts and the Quest for Election Transparency: The Case of Peter Obi’s Petition
The decision by the Presidential Election Petition Court to dismiss Peter Obi’s application seeking to interrogate the Independent National Electoral Commission over its election technology raises serious questions about transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s electoral process.
While respecting the court’s jurisdiction and timing for filing applications is essential, this event highlights the need for broader reforms to ensure electoral integrity. There should be clear channels for candidates and citizens to seek clarifications about election processes and technologies.
Did You Know?
- An interrogatory is a formal set of written questions propounded by one litigant and required to be answered by an adversary to clarify matters of fact and help determine in advance what facts will be presented at any trial.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts all presidential, gubernatorial, and legislative elections in Nigeria.
Why Read Yohaig NG?
Yohaig NG brings you the latest news from Nigeria with in-depth reporting and analysis.
Stay ahead of the news cycle and understand the complex political landscape of Nigeria with Yohaig NG.