Court Grants Atiku 3 Weeks to Present 100 Witnesses in Election Dispute against Tinubu

- The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja has granted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), three weeks to present 100 witnesses in his case against APC’s Tinubu.
- One hundred sixty-six witnesses will be called to testify, with star witnesses only permitted to adopt their written depositions, make oral submissions, and identify documents as needed.
- While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is given two days to present its defence, President-elect Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) each have five days.
- Atiku’s petition has been merged with two others filed by the Labour Party and the Allied Peoples Movement for consolidation and justice.
- Atiku has requested the withdrawal of Tinubu’s Certificate of Return issued by INEC, arguing non-compliance with the Electoral Act and accusing Tinubu of corrupt practices.
In a significant development, the Presidential Election Petition Court located in Abuja has permitted Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the erstwhile Vice President and People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, to bring forward 100 witnesses within three weeks to substantiate his claim against Tinubu of the APC about the legitimacy of the presidential election outcome.
Justice Haruna Tsammani and his five-member panel shared in their pre-hearing report on Tuesday that the matter would involve the testimony of 166 witnesses. Star witnesses, they clarified, would be allowed to adopt their written depositions, make oral submissions, and identify necessary documents.
The court has granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a two-day window to defend its position. The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have each been allocated five days for their defence.
Justice Stephen Adah presented the pre-hearing report and pointed out that Atiku’s petition had been consolidated with two other petitions filed by the Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Allied Peoples Movement.
The court ruled that consolidating the three petitions would ensure justice in the matter, with all parties set to adopt their final briefs of argument to allow the court to set a judgement date.
In his joint petition with the PDP, Atiku sought the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return issued to Tinubu by the ruling APC by INEC.
He asserts that Tinubu’s election win was “invalid due to non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022”, adding accusations of corrupt practices to his argument.
Atiku is requesting the court to declare him the winner of the presidential election, having secured the second-highest number of lawful votes cast in the election.
Atiku’s Challenge: Upholding Democratic Principles in Nigeria’s Presidential Election
The court’s decision to allow Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and the PDP’s presidential candidate, three weeks to present 100 witnesses to substantiate his claims against Tinubu of the APC is critical in Nigerian democracy.
This decision highlights the importance of the rule of law and due process in our electoral system.
Atiku’s challenge is not merely a political struggle but a test of our democratic values and the fairness of our electoral processes.
The allegations against Tinubu, including non-compliance with the Electoral Act and accusations of corrupt practices, if proven, could have significant implications for our democracy.
Admittedly, it’s crucial to respect the right of every candidate to seek redress through the judicial system if they believe they’ve been wronged.
However, these allegations must be substantiated with credible evidence in court.
It’s not enough to claim electoral malpractice; such claims must be backed up with incontrovertible evidence.
All parties involved must fully cooperate with the proceedings to ensure fairness and integrity.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Tinubu’s camp must provide their defence within the stipulated timeframe.
Justice should not only be done but must also be seen to be done.
We must bear in mind that the eyes of the world are upon us, watching how we handle this pivotal moment in our nation’s history.
Our leaders should take this as an opportunity to improve our electoral processes and strengthen our institutions.
If deficiencies or loopholes exist in the system, let’s work to rectify them. Implementing robust electoral reforms could go a long way in reducing future disputes and strengthening democracy in Nigeria.
It is incumbent upon every citizen to stay informed and actively participate in this process.
Our democracy is as strong as our collective involvement in it.
Hence, stay updated, remain objective, and let the love of our great nation, Nigeria, guide your actions.
- Nigeria is the seventh most populous country in the world.
- Nigeria has over 250 ethnic groups with over 500 languages.
- Nigeria’s Presidential Election Petition Court is a special court vested with the power to adjudicate disputes arising from presidential elections.
- The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was formed in 1998 and is one of Nigeria’s major contemporary political parties.
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) was formed on February 6, 2013, and is currently the ruling party in Nigeria.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was established in 1998 to oversee elections in Nigeria.
