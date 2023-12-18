Court Halts INEC from Holding By-Elections for 27 Rivers Assembly Seats

The Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order preventing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting by-elections for 27 seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly. This ruling, delivered by Judge Donatus Okorowo, came after the seats were declared vacant following a political shift.
Edison Ehie, a factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, declared the seats vacant last Wednesday. This declaration affected 27 lawmakers who switched allegiance from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ehie, supported by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, acted against the faction led by Martin Amaewhule, loyal to former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.
The political rivalry between Siminalayi and Wike has intensified, centred around controlling Rivers State’s political structure within the PDP. Ehie had previously obtained an interim order from the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt, allowing him and three colleagues loyal to Governor Fubara to conduct legislative business without interference from the Amaewhule-led faction.
In response, the Wike-backed faction, through their lawyer Peter Onuh, filed an ex-parte request on December 13 at the Federal High Court in Abuja. They sought to restrain the Rivers State House of Assembly, INEC, and the PDP from actions that could infringe on their rights as lawmakers.
Additionally, Amaewhule and his group requested the court to prevent the State Security Service (SSS), the Inspector General of Police, and the Clerk of the Rivers State House of Assembly from withdrawing their rights and police security.
In his interim ruling, Judge Okorowo barred INEC and the Rivers parliament from declaring the plaintiffs’ seats vacant or taking any steps to fill these seats. He also restrained the six defendants in the case from interfering with the legislative duties of the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.
The political crisis in Rivers took a new turn last week when Governor Fubara presented the state’s 2024 appropriation bill to a four-member parliament faction at the Government House in Port Harcourt. This followed the state High Court’s decision to restrain the Amaewhule-led group from interfering with the responsibilities of Governor Fubara-backed legislators.
The assembly had split into two factions in October due to an attempt to remove Governor Fubara from office. This split led to a bombing of a section of the State House of Assembly complex by hoodlums. The division was reportedly caused by the political tussle between Fubara and Wike, despite Wike’s support for Fubara in the March governorship election.
The two factions have since been conducting parallel plenary sessions at different locations in Port Harcourt.
Editorial:
The recent ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja, halting INEC from conducting by-elections for the 27 vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly, is a significant development in the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State. This decision underscores the complexity and sensitivity of political disputes and the crucial role of the judiciary in maintaining democratic processes.
The political struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, reflects Nigeria’s political landscape’s intricate power dynamics and loyalty. The declaration of the 27 assembly seats as vacant following the lawmakers’ defection from PDP to APC is a testament to the volatile nature of political affiliations and the impact such shifts can have on governance.
The court’s intervention in this matter reminds us of the importance of legal oversight in political disputes. It serves as a check on the powers of political actors and ensures that actions taken in the heat of political battles align with legal and democratic principles.
The split in the Rivers State House of Assembly and the subsequent events, including the bombing of a section of the assembly complex, highlight the need for political tolerance and dialogue. Political leaders must seek peaceful resolutions to conflicts and prioritize the stability and well-being of the state over personal or partisan interests.
The court’s ruling calls for political actors to adhere to democratic norms and respect the rule of law. It is an opportunity for all parties involved to reflect on the broader implications of their actions and work towards a resolution that serves the best interests of the people of Rivers State.
Did You Know?
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is one of the country’s most important states due to its vast oil and gas reserves.
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is responsible for organizing and supervising all elections in Nigeria, including by-elections for vacant legislative seats.
- Political defections, known locally as ‘cross-carpeting,’ are a common feature in Nigerian politics, often leading to significant shifts in the balance of power.
- The Federal High Court in Abuja is crucial in adjudicating federal legal matters and has jurisdiction over cases involving federal government entities.
- Rivers State has a history of political tension and conflict, often exacerbated by the state’s economic importance and diverse ethnic composition.